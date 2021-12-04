Next Speaker will be from Congress, election during Winter Session, says Patole

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole has said that the election for the post of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will be held in the winter session in December and the Speaker will be from Congress.

The post had fallen vacant due to the resignation of Nana Patole, who took over as state Congress chief. Thereafter, there was no unanimity among the various constituents of MVA over who would be the Speaker and from which party.

Speaking to media persons at the state Congress headquarters, Patole said the duration of the sessions held so far were short due to Covid-19 restrictions. The election process for the post of Speaker takes at least three days, and hence the election could not be held so far. In the winter session, however, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will be elected by voice vote, he said.

Sangram Thopte of Congress is a front-runner for the post.

“There is nothing wrong with the method of voice voting, it is being practiced in all the states in the country. The Legislative Assembly has made changes in their rules. In Maharashtra too, the election of the Chairman of the Legislative Council is done in the same manner. So there is no reason to object if it is being used for the Speaker’s election,” he said. The MVA wants a voice vote for polls to avoid any kind of cross-voting.