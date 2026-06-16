Newspaper packaging poses health risks: FDA fines Mumbai food vendors

Around 55 food establishments were inspected in a special drive following earlier advisories by FSSAI prohibiting the use of newspapers for packing food. (AI Generated Image)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a crackdown against food vendors using newspapers to wrap or package food items, citing serious health risks posed by printing ink and unhygienic handling of newsprint.

Around 55 food establishments across the city were inspected in a special drive between June 5 and June 16, following earlier advisories issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) prohibiting the use of newspapers for packing food or bringing them in direct contact with food items, FDA officials said on Tuesday.

Out of the 55 establishments inspected, 26 were found using newspapers for food packaging or sale of food products, leading to action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.