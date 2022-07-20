Mumbai News Live Updates: ED issues fresh summons to Sanjay Raut

scorecardresearch
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Today Live Updates: The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested four persons for allegedly trying to dupe BJP MLA from Daund, Rahul Kul, of Rs 100 crore in return for facilitating a ministerial post in the newly formed government.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 20, 2022 11:47:20 am
Mumbai News Live Updates (July 20): The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to appear before it for questioning on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai ‘chawl’ and related transactions involving his wife and ‘associates’, officials said. The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta. Raut has been asked to depose at the agency’s regional office in Mumbai. (PTI)

In other news, Crops across nearly 1.35 lakh hectares of land have been damaged due to floods in several parts of Vidarbha region, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited the flood-hit districts of Wardha and Chandrapur on Tuesday. Farmers are likely to incur additional financial burden due to incessant rain in the last seven days, he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the special court opposing the bail application of NCP leader Nawab Malik. Malik had moved the bail plea on merits after the central agency filed a chargesheet against him in April. Malik, a minister in the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was arrested in February on allegations of money laundering.

11:47 (IST)20 Jul 2022
SC begins hearing on Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea

The Supreme Court commences hearing on plea of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena challenging disqualification proceedings initiated against them. PTI

22:43 (IST)19 Jul 2022
NSE co-location scam: ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case.

The agency had questioned Sanjay Pandey earlier on July 5 in connection with the 2018 case of the alleged manipulation of NSE — in which some brokers were alleged to have made windfall profits by manipulating the co-location facility of the bourse in connivance with top NSE officials. Read more...

21:19 (IST)19 Jul 2022
In six months, Mumbai airport sees 132% growth in passenger traffic

In the first half of 2022, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has seen a 132 per cent increase in passenger traffic as compared to the first six months of 2021, airport data has revealed. The CSMIA, one of the busiest airports in the world, has witnessed a robust growth in passenger movement with nearly 1.7 crore passengers travelling between January to June this year.

The strong revival of operations in 2022 signals the sector is steadily moving towards healthy operations as observed in pre-Covid times, an airport spokesperson said. Know more

19:01 (IST)19 Jul 2022
In Maharashtra, two friends bring out a ‘tomato diary’ to guide farmers

Ajit Korde and Ganesh Nazirkar have many things in common. Classmates since Class 11, these 35-year-olds are passionate farmers who have used their educational background in agricultural sciences to become champion growers of vegetables, grapes and sugarcane in Maharashtra. The duo are also the brains behind ‘Tomato Nondhbahi’, a diary that works as a step-by-step guide for tomato growers in the state. Know more here.

18:08 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Bombay HC seeks BMC response on Narayan Rane firm’s renewed application for Juhu bungalow regularisation

A company owned by Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane has recently approached the Bombay High Court with a plea seeking directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to consider and decide its renewed application for regularisation pertaining to alleged unauthorised structures at his eight-storey Juhu bungalow. Read more...

17:40 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Man from UP arrested for impersonating Bombay High Court Chief Justice, trying to dupe officers

A 34-year-old man has been arrested from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly impersonating Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta and trying to cheat court officers. The police said that the accused had set Justice Datta’s name and photo as a display picture on WhatsApp and sent out messages demanding Amazon Pay gift cards.


The accused has been identified as read more

16:16 (IST)19 Jul 2022
CM Shinde meets 12 MPs

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met 12 MPs of Shiv Sena in Delhi.

15:37 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Noted Mumbai-based bird rescuer moves high court to quash hunting charges against him

Pradeep D’souza, a well-known bird rescuer of Mumbai, recently approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash an FIR lodged against him by the Maharashtra Forest Department for allegedly hunting and purchasing wild animals. The FIR was filed for alleged violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act (WPA) in 2021.

D’Souza, 47, claimed to be the most sought-after bird rescuer in Mumbai who rescues and rehabilitates trapped, sick and injured birds. He said that even forest department officials seek his help for rehabilitation of birds as the government had inadequate infrastructure for the same. Read more

14:01 (IST)19 Jul 2022
12 Shiv Sena MPs likely to join Eknath Shinde-faction; Mumbai police ramps up security

Mumbai Police, in an official communication, said that 12 of the 19 Shiv Sena MPs are likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction, which may lead to a law and order situation.

The message asks all unit commanders to "ensure personal security" of the MPs, their families, their offices and residences. 

The communication also says that a close watch should be kept on "certain anti-social elements".

13:40 (IST)19 Jul 2022
12 Sena MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker, naming leader and chief whip: LS Secretariat

Twelve of the 19 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha have written to Speaker Om Birla, requesting him to make Rahul Shewale their leader while retaining Bhavana Gawali as the chief whip, sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

Another letter from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, which claims to be the original Shiv Sena, has reached the Speaker’s office removing Gawali from the post of chief whip and replacing him with Rachna Vichare. The letter written by Shiv Sena leader in the Lok Sabha, Vinayak Raut, said Vichare will be the party’s chief whip.

The move comes almost a month after a revolt in the Shiv Sena ranks saw over two-third MLAs joining rebel leader and now Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paving the way for a new alliance government with the BJP. Read more

13:07 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Congress plans foot marches from August 9-15

After a delay of nearly one-and-a-half months, the Congress has said that the manifesto announced at the Nav Sankalp workshop held by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee at Shirdi on June 1 and 2 will be implemented across the state.

On Monday, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole announced that a 100-day action plan will be implemented across the state, including foot marches in each district between August 9 to 15, and a ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign from October 2.

Party leaders said the Congress will raise its voice against the Centre’s decision to impose GST on essential commodities, rising inflation, unemployment, failing economy and the Agnipath scheme. Congress will also respond to BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ politics with a ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign, they added. Read more

13:05 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Bombay HC directs Shirdi Saibaba Trust to pay pending dues to civic body for cleanliness, sanitation of town

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court on July 15 set aside a June 2020 decision of the ad-hoc committee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust which stopped payment of the pre-decided fee of Rs 42.51 lakh per month for cleanliness and sanitation of the town to the municipal council after the entry of devotees was suspended due to Covid restrictions.

The bench held that the state government is empowered to modify, annul, reverse or remit such a decision to the Sansthan Trust for reconsideration and can stay the execution of any such decision or order of the executive officer or the committee.

A division bench of Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka and Justice Sanjay G Mehrare passed a judgement in a group of petitions, including that of the Shirdi Nagar panchayat and others seeking to set aside the June 9, 2020, decision of the ad-hoc committee. Read the full report here

10:01 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Woman, minor daughter dead, 3 kin injured in Amravati house collapse

A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were killed and three other family members injured after their house collapsed in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday morning, a senior official said.

The incident took place around 6 am at Fubgaon village in Chandur Bazar taluka of the district, located about 150 km from Nagpur.

Amravati has been witnessing heavy rains since the past few days.

There were five family members inside the house when it collapsed and they got trapped under the debris, Amravati's Resident District Collector Ashish Bijwal said.

Their neighbours and some other people managed to rescue three of the family members who suffered injuries, he said. Two others, a 35-year-old woman and her daughter aged 7, could not be pulled out quickly and both of them died, the official said. (PTI)

08:29 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Month after MLAs’ revolt, 12 of 19 Shiv Sena MPs set to form separate group

Almost a month after revolt by the Shiv Sena’s Legislative Assembly members saw over two-third of them going with rebel leader Eknath Shinde, paving the way for a new alliance government with the BJP, the Sena’s Parliamentary party members are also set to switch sides.

Sena Parliamentarians and sources in the Shinde camp have confirmed that at least 12 of the 19 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) are likely to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. A top source confirmed the MPs will submit a formal letter to the Lok Sabha speaker in the regard. Read more here

08:28 (IST)19 Jul 2022
5 held for stealing data of share trading company, duping customers of Rs 3.58 crore

Officials from the cyber police of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested five people, including three former employees of a share trading company, for allegedly stealing customer data and duping three of their customers of Rs 3.58 crore by selling their shares.

Hemraj Singh Rajput, DCP (Cyber) confirmed the arrests. An FIR was registered in the case on June 23 on a complaint by the company. The company alleged that the crime took place between May 25 and June 8 this year.  The accused stole their customer data and called up three of their customers. While calling they used software to hoodwink the customers that the phone calls are coming from the company. Read more here

08:26 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Man’s decomposed body found, cops search for wife

The Sakinaka police are trying to trace the location of a woman whose husband’s partially decomposed body was found recovered from their rented residence in a chawl in Sakinaka, Andheri (East) on Monday. Police suspect the man was murdered and the body was hidden in the storage box of a bed.

The deceased, Naseem Khan (23), was a tailor by profession and was married to Rubina in 2017. The couple was childless. Khan’s father told police that the couple fought frequently and he had tried to pacify them but it didn’t work out. Read more here

08:25 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Barge topples while being towed from Singapore to Middle East, seen drifting near Ratnagiri

A barge that was being towed from Singapore to the Middle East has toppled and is drifting near Ratnagiri. Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar told The Indian Express, “This dredger barge was being towed and got separated from the tug four-five days back. It got toppled and did not sink as suspected earlier. We have alerted the Singapore flag and the owners have arranged for salvage.’’

A Coast Guard communique to all authorities said the barge was spotted on Monday at 9.15 am and is expected to be close to JSW Jaigarh ports and Angre Port Private Limited and Sande Lavgan Port limits by July 18. Read more here

08:24 (IST)19 Jul 2022
FYJC admissions to begin in Maharashtra, barring a few urban areas

In a major development in First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions, Class XI admissions will begin in all parts of Maharashtra except the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati – where a centralised online process is held. The Common Admissions Process (CAP) will begin in these cities only after the CBSE Class X results are out. Whereas part-2 of the form will now be open for all candidates from these areas on July 22.

The directorate of school education, which conducts the centralised FYJC admissions, made the announcement on Monday evening. According to the circular issued by Mahesh Palkar, Director of Education (Secondary), the number of students taking admission to the state board FYJC from non-state board schools is higher in urban parts of Maharashtra. “And so, the FYJC admissions process should start in parts of Maharashtra where the process is held offline. Whereas in cities, it will begin after CBSE Class X result,” states the circular. 

08:23 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Man borrows friend’s phone to play games, uses G Pay to withdraw Rs 22.35 lakh, arrested

A 68-year-old retired BEST employee was in for a rude shock when he went to withdraw money from his bank last week and was told that Rs 22.35 lakh, including Rs 20 lakh retirement amount, had been withdrawn from his account.

He then realised that his ‘friend’, who used to borrow his mobile phone to play games had used his Gpay, a digital wallet platform, to withdraw the money and splurged it.

Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 12, said, “We have arrested the accused and an investigation is on.” Read the full report here

08:18 (IST)19 Jul 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates

Hi!

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news from Mumbai and Maharashtra.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Twitter @AjitPawarSpeaks)

Ajit Pawar asks Shinde, Fadnavis to not engage in ‘revenge politics’

An NCP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asking them not to engage in “revenge politics”.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Shinde-Fadnavis government reversing policy decisions of the earlier MVA government. The new government has also put a stay on allotment of finance for developmental projects cleared by the MVA and has decided to postpone elections in cooperative establishments in the state.

“Ordering a stay on everything is not ideal example of governance. Governments change but projects should continue. There are examples where funds allocated in the last fiscal, too, have been stayed. Why are you punishing the people for whom these projects have been planned?” Pawar said.

The state government said it is not halting any essential projects and was barely repeating what the previous government did when it came to power in 2019.

“We have not stopped any essential project. We have stopped projects where decisions on fund allocation were taken after the previous government lost the majority. We will review the demands of the Opposition,” Shinde said.

Fadnavis said, “They did the same when they came to power. But let me assure you that we won’t be unjust. We have received a letter from them and we will review it,” said Fadnavis.

