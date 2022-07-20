Mumbai News Live Updates: ED issues fresh summons to Sanjay Raut

NCP leader Ajit Pawar with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Twitter @AjitPawarSpeaks)

Ajit Pawar asks Shinde, Fadnavis to not engage in ‘revenge politics’

An NCP delegation led by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asking them not to engage in “revenge politics”.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the Shinde-Fadnavis government reversing policy decisions of the earlier MVA government. The new government has also put a stay on allotment of finance for developmental projects cleared by the MVA and has decided to postpone elections in cooperative establishments in the state.

“Ordering a stay on everything is not ideal example of governance. Governments change but projects should continue. There are examples where funds allocated in the last fiscal, too, have been stayed. Why are you punishing the people for whom these projects have been planned?” Pawar said.

The state government said it is not halting any essential projects and was barely repeating what the previous government did when it came to power in 2019.

“We have not stopped any essential project. We have stopped projects where decisions on fund allocation were taken after the previous government lost the majority. We will review the demands of the Opposition,” Shinde said.

Fadnavis said, “They did the same when they came to power. But let me assure you that we won’t be unjust. We have received a letter from them and we will review it,” said Fadnavis.