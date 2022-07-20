Mumbai News Live Updates: ED issues fresh summons to Sanjay Raut

Mumbai News Live Updates (July 20): The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to appear before it for questioning on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai ‘chawl’ and related transactions involving his wife and ‘associates’, officials said. The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta. Raut has been asked to depose at the agency’s regional office in Mumbai. (PTI)
In other news, Crops across nearly 1.35 lakh hectares of land have been damaged due to floods in several parts of Vidarbha region, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited the flood-hit districts of Wardha and Chandrapur on Tuesday. Farmers are likely to incur additional financial burden due to incessant rain in the last seven days, he said.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the special court opposing the bail application of NCP leader Nawab Malik. Malik had moved the bail plea on merits after the central agency filed a chargesheet against him in April. Malik, a minister in the earlier Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was arrested in February on allegations of money laundering.
The Supreme Court commences hearing on plea of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena challenging disqualification proceedings initiated against them. PTI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case.
The agency had questioned Sanjay Pandey earlier on July 5 in connection with the 2018 case of the alleged manipulation of NSE — in which some brokers were alleged to have made windfall profits by manipulating the co-location facility of the bourse in connivance with top NSE officials. Read more...
In the first half of 2022, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has seen a 132 per cent increase in passenger traffic as compared to the first six months of 2021, airport data has revealed. The CSMIA, one of the busiest airports in the world, has witnessed a robust growth in passenger movement with nearly 1.7 crore passengers travelling between January to June this year.
The strong revival of operations in 2022 signals the sector is steadily moving towards healthy operations as observed in pre-Covid times, an airport spokesperson said. Know more
Ajit Korde and Ganesh Nazirkar have many things in common. Classmates since Class 11, these 35-year-olds are passionate farmers who have used their educational background in agricultural sciences to become champion growers of vegetables, grapes and sugarcane in Maharashtra. The duo are also the brains behind ‘Tomato Nondhbahi’, a diary that works as a step-by-step guide for tomato growers in the state. Know more here.
A company owned by Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane has recently approached the Bombay High Court with a plea seeking directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to consider and decide its renewed application for regularisation pertaining to alleged unauthorised structures at his eight-storey Juhu bungalow. Read more...
A 34-year-old man has been arrested from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly impersonating Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta and trying to cheat court officers. The police said that the accused had set Justice Datta’s name and photo as a display picture on WhatsApp and sent out messages demanding Amazon Pay gift cards.
The accused has been identified as read more
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met 12 MPs of Shiv Sena in Delhi.
Pradeep D’souza, a well-known bird rescuer of Mumbai, recently approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash an FIR lodged against him by the Maharashtra Forest Department for allegedly hunting and purchasing wild animals. The FIR was filed for alleged violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act (WPA) in 2021.
D’Souza, 47, claimed to be the most sought-after bird rescuer in Mumbai who rescues and rehabilitates trapped, sick and injured birds. He said that even forest department officials seek his help for rehabilitation of birds as the government had inadequate infrastructure for the same. Read more
Mumbai Police, in an official communication, said that 12 of the 19 Shiv Sena MPs are likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led faction, which may lead to a law and order situation.
The message asks all unit commanders to "ensure personal security" of the MPs, their families, their offices and residences.
The communication also says that a close watch should be kept on "certain anti-social elements".
Twelve of the 19 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha have written to Speaker Om Birla, requesting him to make Rahul Shewale their leader while retaining Bhavana Gawali as the chief whip, sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said.
Another letter from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, which claims to be the original Shiv Sena, has reached the Speaker’s office removing Gawali from the post of chief whip and replacing him with Rachna Vichare. The letter written by Shiv Sena leader in the Lok Sabha, Vinayak Raut, said Vichare will be the party’s chief whip.
The move comes almost a month after a revolt in the Shiv Sena ranks saw over two-third MLAs joining rebel leader and now Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paving the way for a new alliance government with the BJP. Read more
After a delay of nearly one-and-a-half months, the Congress has said that the manifesto announced at the Nav Sankalp workshop held by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee at Shirdi on June 1 and 2 will be implemented across the state.
On Monday, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole announced that a 100-day action plan will be implemented across the state, including foot marches in each district between August 9 to 15, and a ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign from October 2.
Party leaders said the Congress will raise its voice against the Centre’s decision to impose GST on essential commodities, rising inflation, unemployment, failing economy and the Agnipath scheme. Congress will also respond to BJP’s ‘Bharat Todo’ politics with a ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign, they added. Read more
The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court on July 15 set aside a June 2020 decision of the ad-hoc committee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust which stopped payment of the pre-decided fee of Rs 42.51 lakh per month for cleanliness and sanitation of the town to the municipal council after the entry of devotees was suspended due to Covid restrictions.
The bench held that the state government is empowered to modify, annul, reverse or remit such a decision to the Sansthan Trust for reconsideration and can stay the execution of any such decision or order of the executive officer or the committee.
A division bench of Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka and Justice Sanjay G Mehrare passed a judgement in a group of petitions, including that of the Shirdi Nagar panchayat and others seeking to set aside the June 9, 2020, decision of the ad-hoc committee. Read the full report here
A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were killed and three other family members injured after their house collapsed in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday morning, a senior official said.
The incident took place around 6 am at Fubgaon village in Chandur Bazar taluka of the district, located about 150 km from Nagpur.
Amravati has been witnessing heavy rains since the past few days.
There were five family members inside the house when it collapsed and they got trapped under the debris, Amravati's Resident District Collector Ashish Bijwal said.
Their neighbours and some other people managed to rescue three of the family members who suffered injuries, he said. Two others, a 35-year-old woman and her daughter aged 7, could not be pulled out quickly and both of them died, the official said. (PTI)
Almost a month after revolt by the Shiv Sena’s Legislative Assembly members saw over two-third of them going with rebel leader Eknath Shinde, paving the way for a new alliance government with the BJP, the Sena’s Parliamentary party members are also set to switch sides.
Sena Parliamentarians and sources in the Shinde camp have confirmed that at least 12 of the 19 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) are likely to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. A top source confirmed the MPs will submit a formal letter to the Lok Sabha speaker in the regard. Read more here
Officials from the cyber police of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested five people, including three former employees of a share trading company, for allegedly stealing customer data and duping three of their customers of Rs 3.58 crore by selling their shares.
Hemraj Singh Rajput, DCP (Cyber) confirmed the arrests. An FIR was registered in the case on June 23 on a complaint by the company. The company alleged that the crime took place between May 25 and June 8 this year. The accused stole their customer data and called up three of their customers. While calling they used software to hoodwink the customers that the phone calls are coming from the company. Read more here
The Sakinaka police are trying to trace the location of a woman whose husband’s partially decomposed body was found recovered from their rented residence in a chawl in Sakinaka, Andheri (East) on Monday. Police suspect the man was murdered and the body was hidden in the storage box of a bed.
The deceased, Naseem Khan (23), was a tailor by profession and was married to Rubina in 2017. The couple was childless. Khan’s father told police that the couple fought frequently and he had tried to pacify them but it didn’t work out. Read more here
A barge that was being towed from Singapore to the Middle East has toppled and is drifting near Ratnagiri. Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar told The Indian Express, “This dredger barge was being towed and got separated from the tug four-five days back. It got toppled and did not sink as suspected earlier. We have alerted the Singapore flag and the owners have arranged for salvage.’’
A Coast Guard communique to all authorities said the barge was spotted on Monday at 9.15 am and is expected to be close to JSW Jaigarh ports and Angre Port Private Limited and Sande Lavgan Port limits by July 18. Read more here
In a major development in First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions, Class XI admissions will begin in all parts of Maharashtra except the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati – where a centralised online process is held. The Common Admissions Process (CAP) will begin in these cities only after the CBSE Class X results are out. Whereas part-2 of the form will now be open for all candidates from these areas on July 22.
The directorate of school education, which conducts the centralised FYJC admissions, made the announcement on Monday evening. According to the circular issued by Mahesh Palkar, Director of Education (Secondary), the number of students taking admission to the state board FYJC from non-state board schools is higher in urban parts of Maharashtra. “And so, the FYJC admissions process should start in parts of Maharashtra where the process is held offline. Whereas in cities, it will begin after CBSE Class X result,” states the circular.
A 68-year-old retired BEST employee was in for a rude shock when he went to withdraw money from his bank last week and was told that Rs 22.35 lakh, including Rs 20 lakh retirement amount, had been withdrawn from his account.
He then realised that his ‘friend’, who used to borrow his mobile phone to play games had used his Gpay, a digital wallet platform, to withdraw the money and splurged it.
Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 12, said, “We have arrested the accused and an investigation is on.” Read the full report here
