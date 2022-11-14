Mumbai News Live Updates: ‘Fake cases against me’; Out on bail, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad says resigning as MLA

Mumbai News Live Updates Today, November 14: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad, who was arrested by the Thane police last week after an FIR was registered against him for forcibly shutting down the screening of the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev, announced Monday that he was resigning as a legislator. “Police have filed two fake cases against me in the last 72 hours and that too under Section 354 of the IPC. This is the murder of democracy. I will fight. I have decided to resign from my MLA post” Awhad tweeted early on Monday. Awhad and 11 others who were arrested by the Thane police Friday, were released on bail by the Thane Sessions Court Saturday. Among the conditions set by the court while granting bail was that Awhad should not try to influence witnesses and appear before the Vartak Nagar police station whenever he is summoned.
In other news, plagued by vacancies and stretched by additional duties since a change in government, a special Maharashtra police unit that guards VIPs is launching a recruitment drive for nearly 450 new personnel later this month. The Special Protection Unit (SPU) of Maharashtra Police has been facing additional stress since July when security of all legislators and parliamentarians affiliated to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp was upgraded to ‘Y+’ security.
The Maharashtra government will provide subsidised WiFi services at public data offices (PDOs), which will be set up at fair price shops (ration shops) in seven districts as part of the Prime Minister WiFi Access Network Interface (PM WANI) scheme. The seven districts are Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Palghar and Sindhudurg. All residents within 100 to 200 metres of these fair price shops will be able to avail WiFi services on their devices on subsidised charges. The state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department on Friday issued a Government Resolution (GR) to this effect. “The government is giving its approval to convert fair price shops to public data offices (PDOs). Its aim is to help children from low income families, who can use the internet via WiFi centres at the fair price shops for their homework and studies. Children from such families will also be able to attend online classes easily due to internet connection from such WiFi centres,” the GR said.
Marathi television actress Kalyani Kurale Jadhav, 32, was killed in a road accident Saturday night. A tractor knocked her down from her two-wheeler near Kolhapur city on the Sangli-Kolhapur Road, said the police.
As per the information given by officials from the Shiroli MIDC police station in Kolhapur district jurisdiction, the accident took place around 11 pm at Halondi village located around 20 kilometres from Kolhapur city and around 230 kilometres from Pune city.
Police officials said that Jadhav, a resident of the Rajarampuri area in Kolhapur City, had recently started a restaurant at Halondi. “According to the information received, Jadhav was riding home after closing the restaurant for the day when the accident took place. Her two-wheeler was knocked down by a tractor. She sustained fatal injuries due to the impact. A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the driver of the tractor and he has been detained,” said assistant inspector Sagar Patil, incharge of the Shiroli police station. Read more.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said his government was committed to resolving the traffic problems in Thane city.
Shinde, who represents Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane district - his home turf - was speaking while dedicating to people the third bridge on the Kalwa creek here.
He also said that in order to eliminate traffic congestion in the city, various projects, including a bypass and extension of Eastern Freeway, have been undertaken.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are working with this goal, he said.
At the function, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar made a presentation about the ongoing projects in the city.
The first bridge on the Kalwa creek was built in 1863 and was shut for traffic movement in 2016. The second bridge there was constructed in 1995-96. The latest bridge has been constructed at a cost a Rs 183.66 crore, officials said. PTI
A 30-year-old man was killed and four others injured after a clash broke out between two rival groups in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Saturday at Ghansoli, they said.
"Members of the the two groups attacked each other with sticks, iron roads and other weapons over previous enmity," senior inspector Ajay Bhosale of Koparkhairne police station said.
"One person, identified as Nazir Shaikh, was killed and two each from both the sides were injured. They were hospitalised. Both the groups lodged complaints against each other, based on which the police registered cases against them for rioting, murder, attempt to murder and others," he said.
Police have arrested one person each from both the groups, Bhosale said, adding that investigation into the case is on. PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday took a dig at former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that if the MLAs of his own party can abandon him, then why industrial projects cannot move out of the state.
Bawankule, who was on a tour of Sangli district where he met party office-bearers and local leaders, was speaking to reporters.
His remarks come in the wake of the Eknath Shinde-led state government coming under the Opposition's fire for losing big-ticket projects to BJP-ruled Gujarat, including Rs 1.5 lakh crore Foxconn-Vedanta semiconductor manufacturing project and Rs 22,000 crore aircraft manufacturing project where the Tata Group has tied up with Airbus. PTI
