Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
Mumbai News Live Updates: State Women Commission issues notice to Baba Ramdev over remarks on women

Mumbai News Live Updates Today: Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP, PM Modi saying industrial projects coming to Maharashtra are being diverted to poll-bound Gujarat.

By: Express Web Desk
Mumbai | Updated: November 27, 2022 10:44:19 am
In a function in Thane on Friday, Baba Ramdev said, “Women look good in sarees, women look good in salwar suits too, and in my eyes, they look good even if they wear nothing.” (File)

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 27: Yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev was issued a notice by the Maharashtra State Women Commission Saturday seeking clarification on his objectionable statement on women. The commission has given him three days time to respond. In a function in Thane on Friday, Baba Ramdev said, “Women look good in sarees, women look good in salwar suits too, and in my eyes, they look good even if they wear nothing.” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde were present at the function.

In other news, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying industrial projects coming to Maharashtra are being diverted to neighboring Gujarat as Assembly elections are being held there. He also called the BJP a “party of imports” and “chor bazaar (flea market)”. While addressing a farmers’ rally at Chikhli in Buldhana, Uddhav also slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his “silence” over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, the alleged insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the government’s inaction on farmers’ plight in the state. After stepping down as chief minister in June this year, this was Thackeray’s first rally outside Mumbai.

A day after the Supreme Court dismissed the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s plea challenging his bail, Elgaar Parishad case accused Anand Teltumbde was on Saturday afternoon released from Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai. Speaking to media persons outside the jail, the scholar-activist said, “I am obviously happy to be released after 31 months for which I have been in prison. The sad part, however, is that we had to spend time in jail for years after being booked in a fake case and the way the case was put on us.”

Mumbai News Live: CSMVS, Byculla Railway station win UNESCO award for conservation. Follow this space for all live updates from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

10:44 (IST)27 Nov 2022
Children pay tribute to Mumbai 26/11 martyrs and victims

A group of children from various schools on Saturday paid tributes to the martyrs and victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack at a function.

The event, an Urdu festival, is being held in south Mumbai.

A two-minute silence was observed for the martyrs and other people killed in the terror attack to commemorate its 14th anniversary.

“The festival is growing big over years. It is a unique meet which brings people in the literary field together. Mirza Ghalib's relevance is increasing by the day," said Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid. PTI

10:00 (IST)27 Nov 2022
14 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 67 Thane

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,47,292, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 67 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The fatality toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967 as no death was reported on Saturday.

The recovery count has reached 7,36,012, the official said. PTI

09:31 (IST)27 Nov 2022
Indian Americans protest against 26/11 attack outside Pakistan consulate in New York

Indian Americans & South Asian Diaspora protested against the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack in front of the Pakistan Consulate in New York. Demonstrations also took place in front of the Pakistan Consulate in Houston, Chicago & Pakistan Community Centre in New Jersey, reports ANI.

09:27 (IST)27 Nov 2022
Welcome to today's Live blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's live. We bring to you all the latest updates from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) won the highest award of excellence in the UNESCO Asia Pacific awards 2022 for cultural heritage conservation.

The Byculla railway station of Central Railway has received an award of merit for conservation, giving a double pride moment to the people of Mumbai city.

The CSMVS, which is part of the Victorian gothic and art deco ensembles of Mumbai World Heritage property in India, got the award as it impressively restored ‘a major civic institution in the historic city of Mumbai’. The jury of the UNESCO Asia Pacific awards 2022 noted, “The project addressed extensive deterioration through well-informed architectural and engineering solutions, overcoming major challenges during the pandemic.”

In other updates from state: The Covid pandemic has brought in big changes affecting the way many of us process death. Many enterprising entrepreneurs are, however, seeing this as a fertile time for people to re-imagine funeral practices allowing them the opportunity to pre-plan their own funeral services.

One such entreprenuer is Sanjay Ramgude, whose Sukhant Funeral Management offers people the option of pre-planning their funeral service. The firm offers various plans, including allowing people who are single or whose families do not stay with them to pre-plan their funeral service. It also offers services where families can ask it to arrange the entire funeral service after a death in the family.

Ramgude founded Sukhant (meaning ‘happy ending’) in 2014 with an intention to provide someone who has died with a dignified farewell. A cinematographer by profession, he was working in Varanasi in 1995 when the idea came to his mind. “What I realised is that if there is birth, there is death. And when death happens in a family, they usually don’t know what to do. It creates a lot of difficulty,” he said.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will start installation of smart meters for its 10.5 lakh power consumers from February 2023 onwards. These devices will be enabled with 4G and 5G SIM cards and will offer pre-paid payment options for consumers.

Userscan check their daily power usage or according to their convenience eliminating the need for a BEST power technician visiting their place and take meter readings to generate bills, said Lokesh Chandra, General Manager (GM) of BEST.

“The tender for the appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) service provider, who will implement the pre-paid smart metering project on Design-Build-Finance-Own-Operate-Transfer (DBFOOT) basis was floated earlier this year and now all tendering work has been finished. The bidder has started the procurement and the installation will begin from next year. The smart meter service provider will take care of any complaints related to faulty meters or any glitch for 10 years,” he said.

 

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 09:25:35 am
