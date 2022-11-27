Mumbai News Live Updates: State Women Commission issues notice to Baba Ramdev over remarks on women

In a function in Thane on Friday, Baba Ramdev said, “Women look good in sarees, women look good in salwar suits too, and in my eyes, they look good even if they wear nothing.” (File)

Mumbai News Live Updates, November 27: Yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev was issued a notice by the Maharashtra State Women Commission Saturday seeking clarification on his objectionable statement on women. The commission has given him three days time to respond. In a function in Thane on Friday, Baba Ramdev said, “Women look good in sarees, women look good in salwar suits too, and in my eyes, they look good even if they wear nothing.” Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde were present at the function.

In other news, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying industrial projects coming to Maharashtra are being diverted to neighboring Gujarat as Assembly elections are being held there. He also called the BJP a “party of imports” and “chor bazaar (flea market)”. While addressing a farmers’ rally at Chikhli in Buldhana, Uddhav also slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his “silence” over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, the alleged insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the government’s inaction on farmers’ plight in the state. After stepping down as chief minister in June this year, this was Thackeray’s first rally outside Mumbai.

A day after the Supreme Court dismissed the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s plea challenging his bail, Elgaar Parishad case accused Anand Teltumbde was on Saturday afternoon released from Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai. Speaking to media persons outside the jail, the scholar-activist said, “I am obviously happy to be released after 31 months for which I have been in prison. The sad part, however, is that we had to spend time in jail for years after being booked in a fake case and the way the case was put on us.”