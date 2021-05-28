Newly-registered vehicles in Maharashtra: Draft policy aims at 10% share of electric vehicles by 2025

The proposal is part of the state’s draft Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy 2021 formulated by the transport department, which will be put forth before the government. (Representational Image)

By 2025, Maharashtra plans to ensure that 10 per cent of its newly registered vehicles in major cities and 25 per cent of intra-city public transport buses are fully electric.

The proposal is part of the state’s draft Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy 2021 formulated by the transport department, which will be put forth before the government.

The draft targets urban agglomerations – Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Aurangabad, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik – and also aims to achieve 25 per cent electrification of intra-city public transport and last mile delivery vehicles by 2025.

The policy further proposes to convert 15 per cent of the existing fleet of 18,000 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses to electric over the next five years.

“The state intends on making four highways and expressways – Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Nashik and Nashik-Pune expressways and Mumbai-Pune express highway — (infrastructure-wise) fully ready for electric vehicles by 2025,” Transport Commissioner Dr Avinash Dhakne said on Thursday at an online town hall organised by Climate Voices, a collective of three organisations – Purpose, Asar and Climate Trends.

Ashish Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport), who heads the committee drafting the new policy, said that while stakeholders have been consulted, the department is open for suggestions from the public.

As per the draft policy, at least one factory for the manufacturing of advanced batteries will be set up in the state. Also, it has been proposed that from April 2022, all new government vehicles in major cities should be electric. Additionally, by 2025, city-wise targets have been proposed for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles.