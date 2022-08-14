scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Newly-appointed Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar meets Amit Shah, Nadda

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 14, 2022 10:39:34 am
Newly-appointed Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda in Delhi to express his gratitude to the central leaders for appointing him to the post.

Party officials said the central leaders have assured all help to Shelar and urged him to work sincerely. On Friday, Shelar had met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

The BJP chose Shelar for the third time to lead its Mumbai unit ahead of the crucial BMC polls. Shelar, who is a tried and tested leader, has the daunting task to defeat the Shiv Sena in the BMC polls. The Shiv Sena has been in power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the country’s richest civic body, for over two decades.

According to party officials, the BJP has prepared a roadmap for the BMC polls and is eyeing 227 wards. In the 2017 BMC elections, it won 82 seats just two less than the Shiv Sena’s 84.

The Shiv Sena reckons the battle for the BMC is going to be a litmus test and it has decided to project Aaditya Thackeray to lead the party in the civic body polls.

Last week, the newly-formed cabinet had reversed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to redraw ward boundaries. So, the BMC wards have been restored to 227 instead of 236.

The decision was taken to ensure the Shiv Sena does not have an edge over the BJP in the delimitation, which lead to nine additional wards and impacted at least 30 to 35 existing ones where the BJP was strong, according to party officials.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 10:39:34 am

