Newborn found abandoned near dustbin in Mumbai’s Borivali, police get calls for adoption 

A few families contacted an officer at MHB colony police station in Mumbai’s Borivali (West) expressing willingness to adopt a newborn girl who was found abandoned near a dustbin in the locality on Wednesday night, said the officer who had posted about the development on social media.

Around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, the police control room received a call on the emergency number 100 informing them about the baby, the officer said. A passerby in IC Colony had heard the infant crying and spotted her lying next to a dustbin. Soon, the Nirbhaya team, comprising women police personnel, rushed to the spot in their van and took the girl to Shatabdi Hospital, the police said, adding that the baby was stable with no injuries.

“The girl was weak and it’s not clear how long she was lying there. The hospital will keep her there for seven days and later an NGO in Versova will look after her. Our police station has decided to take care of her education if she does not get adopted,” said Sudhir Kudalkar, senior inspector at MHB colony station.

Kudalkar, who also works for the safety of animals through an NGO, told The Indian Express, “I put a post on Facebook about the girl and two to three persons contacted me saying they know good families who would want to adopt her. I told them they would have to contact the concerned authorities. If she gets adopted, it would be great.”

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code against those who abandoned the baby.