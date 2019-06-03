Newborn found abandoned in a plastic bag in Mumbai Central

A newborn baby was found abandoned in a plastic bag in a train late on Saturday night.

The baby was found under a seat in a coach behind the motorman’s cabin at Mumbai Central.

According to the Western Railway, the control room got a call from an emergency number in which an unidentified object complaint was made by a commuter. After the Railway Protection Force checked the plastic bag, they found a newborn baby. “Baby is now safe. Mumbai Central GRP took the baby to Sion hospital,” said a WR official.

Mumbai Central railway police have registered a case against unknown person under IPC Section 317 pertaining to abandonment of a child. Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Dhiwar said that around 12.52 am on Sunday, the control room received a call about an unidentified object in train. A patrolling unit from the Dadar station attended to the call. “The coach was just behind motorman’s cabin. Patrolling unit opened the plastic bag and found a newborn baby. After the Dadar station master notified the issue to the GRP, we took the infant to Sion hospital. Coach was attended by RPF jawan Ramavtar Gurjar and Lakhan Lal Saini,” he said.

Dhiwar added that with the coordination with the RPF, they will see the CCTV footage, and investigate further.