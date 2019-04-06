Mumbai: Newborn boy found abandoned in nullah to be discharged today

A newborn boy, who was found stuffed inside a bag from a nullah at Ambernath in December last year, will be discharged from Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children in Parel on Saturday.

On December 30 last year, a couple — Shivaji Ragade and Jayashree from Ullasnagar — had found the baby, now three-month-old, and had named him ‘Tiger’ as an ode to his fighting spirit. The couple had rushed him to a government hospital first and then to a private hospital, where he was treated for infection.

After the child was diagnosed with a brain infection, he was transferred to the Wadia hospital, where he was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on January 28. The boy, who was found covered in amniotic fluid and a head injury, was diagnosed with Meningitis and Ventriculitis — brain infections — which had caused obstruction in his brain and affected the circulation of cerebrospinal fluid.

A corpus of Rs 10 lakh was collected through crowd-funding in a single day for the treatment of the child then. Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Hospital, said: “I am very happy today that our hospital doctors were able to save Baby Tiger and he is ready for discharge on such an auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. After discharge, he will be regularly monitored for the growth of his head and overall development.”

The baby, who weighed just 1.8 kg at the time of admission, now weighs 3.4 kg, doctors said.

Expressing his gratitude, Shivaji Ragade, a social worker, said, “It was because of the collective effort of all that the baby is fit for discharge and we pray for his bright and healthy future.”

After discharge the baby will be handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).