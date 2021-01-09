New Year’s eve murder: Police carry out reconstruction of scene of crime

THE MUMBAI police on Saturday carried out a reconstruction of the scene of crime in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old woman at Khar on New Year’s Eve. The reconstruction was carried out under the supervision of four forensic doctors, who will now prepare a report and submit it to the police. The police will depend on the report to get clarity on the sequence of events that transpired on the night the woman was found dead on the ground floor of the 10-storey building.

An officer said that the reconstruction was carried out on the basis of the statements recorded by them so far, especially one of a 19-year-old woman, who has been arrested in the case, along with a 22-year-old. There are some gaps in the sequence of events which, police hope, will be clarified with the report, especially about what transpired between the second floor and the ground floor of the Khar-based building. The two accused are in the custody of the police till Tuesday.

The police believe the victim was unhappy to see the two accused in close physical proximity, which led to a fight that eventually ended with her death.