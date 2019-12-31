New Year’s Eve: Mumbai restaurants fear slow business, almost 40,000 cops to be deployed

Mumbai Police’s 40,000 personnel will be deployed on crowd control duty on December 31. (Representational Image/File) Mumbai Police’s 40,000 personnel will be deployed on crowd control duty on December 31. (Representational Image/File)

Despite the state government allowing eateries and hotels to operate till 5 am on December 24, 25 and 31, the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR) said it fears slow business on New Years’ Eve.

Restaurant owners said hardly any establishments were open till 5 am on Christmas and the same is feared on December 31. They also reported a dip in the bookings for New Year’s Eve.

Shivanand Shetty, president, AHAR said, “There has been a 20 per cent decline in booking for New Year’s Eve, as compared to last year…Many people now prefer to move out of the city to be away from traffic or throw house parties on New Year’s Eve.”

The BMC has also denied permission to host rooftop New Year’s Eve parties in Lower Parel’s Kamla Mills compound. Under the scanner after the tragic fire on December 29, 2017, which claimed 14 lives, the civic body launched an inspection ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, almost all of Mumbai Police’s 40,000 personnel will be deployed on crowd control duty on December 31.

The Riot Control Police, Armed Police, State Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Team and Homeguards will be out patrolling the city, said Mumbai Police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Pranaya Ashok.

He added that special squads in uniform and plainclothes will be deployed to ensure safety of women.

Major tourist attractions, places of worship, malls and beaches will also be sanitised by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad ahead of the celebrations.

Police will also patrol the seas for any suspicious vessels, Ashok said.

“All hotels, restaurants, garages and hostels will be checked. We will have meetings with all agencies and authorities to ensure that tourists visiting Mumbai can go back home safely,” he added.

The traffic police will deploy 2,405 personnel across the city to keep an eye on rash and drunk driving. Ashok said multiple check points will be set up on major roads to check those driving under influence of alcohol.

Traffic restrictions will be in place between 7 pm on December 31 and 6 am on January 1, 2020.

Portions of Marine Drive will be closed to northbound traffic during this time, while diversions will also be created for those heading to Churchgate and CSMT railway stations, Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Pedder Road and Eastern Freeway. Vehicles will not be allowed to park in several lanes leading to Colaba Causeway, which will see heavy footfall, as well as portions of the arterial Shahid Bhagat Singh Road.

In Bandra, movement of traffic will also be severely curtailed at Mount Mary Church and on Kane Road, Perreira Road and St John Baptist Road, police said.

“We have also contacted private cab companies to ensure that taxis are available all night for those who are unable to drive back home,” Ashok said.

