New Year party murder: Court denies bail plea of accused

A sessions court on Monday rejected the bail plea of a 19-year-old woman booked for the alleged murder of her friend Jhanvi Kukreja at a New Year’s Eve party in Khar. The court also reserved till March 11 its order on the bail application of another accused, Shree Jogdhankar, in the case. The court rejected the plea of Diya Padalkar, who was arrested in January, along with 22-year-old Jogdhankar on charges, including IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intent).

Padalkar had said in her bail plea filed last month that she was unaware about Kukreja’s death, as she had sustained injuries after she fell off the stairs at the party and was taken to a hospital. She maintained the case against her was fabricated, as there was no evidence she was with Kukreja on the staircase where her body was subsequently found on January 1. Khar police has claimed the two accused got into a fight with Kukreja on the staircase of the building where they were attending the party and assaulted her, leading to her death. Police said both Padalkar and Jogdhankar also sustained injuries.

Padalkar had told the court that she was Kukreja’s childhood friend and had no enmity with her to intend her murder. She added there were no witnesses to the alleged murder to prove the police’s claim.

Police, through Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat, and Kukreja’s mother – who has been allowed to assist the prosecution through lawyers Rizwan Merchant and Gayatri Gokhale – have opposed the plea stating that the victim had sustained 48 injuries, which showed that she was assaulted with the intent to be murdered.

The police have also claimed that no witnesses have come forward to support Padalkar’s claims that she fell on the stairs and was helped by friends.

Jogdhankar, too, has alleged in his bail plea that he was falsely implicated to shield other accused and that he himself had sustained severe injuries in the party for which he needs immediate medical care. He has filed an interim bail plea seeking to be released for treatment and his upcoming exams. He has also filed a regular bail plea on merits.

The court will pass orders on both the pleas on Thursday.