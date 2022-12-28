Ahead of New Year, Mumbai police to resume breath analyser tests from tomorrow

In an attempt to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the city ahead of New Year’s Eve, the Mumbai traffic police will use breath analysers to detect drunk drivers from Thursday.

The police department stopped using breath analysers in March 2020 to ensure that Covid-19 does not spread among its personnel.

Joint commissioner of police Pravin Padwal said Wednesday, “We have decided to restart the use of breath analyser instruments to detect drink-and-drive cases. We already have our instruments in place and the drink-and-drive nakabandi will start from Thursday night.”

The department, which did not use the instrument in the past two years, has started calibrating the breath analysers. “We have also discussed how we can save our men from getting the infection, and adequate measures have been passed on to them. We are also providing hand sanitisers and masks,” said an officer.

Police officers added that the move would help them keep the city safe on New Year’s Eve, when extra patrolling personnel would also be deployed across the Maharashtra capital.