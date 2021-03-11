New Year Eve murder: Bail plea of 22-year-old accused rejected

A sessions court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of a 22-year-old man booked for the alleged murder of his friend Jhanvi Kukreja at a New Year’s Eve party in Khar. The court had rejected the bail application of his co-accused, 19-year-old Diya Padalkar, on Monday.

Jogdhankar had filed an interim bail plea seeking to be released to be able to access medical aid and prepare and appear for examinations scheduled this month.

He had also filed a regular bail plea claiming that he was falsely implicated in the case and that the real culprits were being shielded. He had claimed that he was himself assaulted during the party and had nothing to do with Kukreja’s death.

Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat had opposed the bail plea stating that the 48 injuries caused to Kukreja and evidence, including statements of witnesses, showed that the assault was caused by Jogdhankar and Padalkar. He added that Jogdhankar had told the hospital authorities that he suffered the injuries due to a fall, which showed that he was trying to mislead the authorities. He also said that Jogdhankar can be allowed to attend his online classes and appear for exams from jail.

