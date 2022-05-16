‘New wards will benefit Sena’: Congress ‘upset’ with ally partner over revised boundaries

While the State Election Commission (SEC) has published the final list of revised boundaries of 236 electoral wards, former Congress corporators are upset with the redrawing of boundaries, alleging that the new wards would benefit the Shiv Sena.

A senior leader from the Congress said that after studying the revised ward boundaries that was published on May 13, the party has found that the Sena has changed the boundaries in a way that will give advantage to its leaders in about 45 wards. Even though the Sena and the Congress are allies in the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, ward boundaries of Congress’s sitting corporators have also been changed, alleged the Congress.

“After final maps were published on Friday, all corporators studied their ward boundaries. In all, we have found that more than 40 electoral ward boundaries have been changed. Also, about 17 wards of Congress’s sitting corporators have gone through changes, giving an edge to the Sena. The Shiv Sena is repeating what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did during 2017 BMC polls,” a former Congress corporator said on condition of anonymity. These wards are in the island city and western suburbs.

He said, “We will be having a meeting with senior party functionaries on this issue after which further course of action will be decided.”

According to officials from BMC’s Election Department, boundaries of 90 electoral wards have been changed. The number of electoral wards has increased from 227 to 236. Three wards each in island city, western and eastern suburbs have been increased. Areas like Worli, Parel, Byculla, Kurla, Chembur, Malad, Borivali, Kandivali, Dahisar and Andheri have seen change in ward boundaries.

With 92 corporators, Shiv Sena was the single largest party in BMC till March 7 when the five-year term of the corporation ended. The Congress had 29 corporators. A few former Congress corporators had recently expressed disappointment at not being invited during the inauguration of projects or ground-breaking ceremony in their wards.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party legislator Rais Shaikh had also alleged that new ward boundaries have changed to support the ruling party. However, Shiv Sena leaders in BMC have denied any involvement in the ward boundary formation.