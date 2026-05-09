New suburban railway station between Thane and Mulund? Railways’ big move may finally ease the Central line rush

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Union Railway Ministry has granted in-principle approval for the construction of a new suburban railway station between Thane and Mulund.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conveyed the approval in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The CM took to social media, claiming that the proposed station would make transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region more efficient and dynamic.
The new station is expected to cater to commuters from Ghodbunder, Pokhran Road and the Wagle Estate area. As per official estimates, it could reduce footfall at Thane and Mulund stations by 31% and 24%, respectively. With Thane station currently handling over six lakh passengers daily, the project is aimed at easing congestion at one of the region’s busiest transit hubs.
Conceptualized in 2019, the project will be spearheaded by Central Railway (CR) and financed by Thane Smart City Limited. While the Railways will develop the core infrastructure, including tracks and platforms, the Smart City body will execute work on the circulating area. The station is also set to include facilities such as vehicular parking, a deck and a bus terminal.
Initially pegged at Rs 120 crore, the cost of the project is now expected to exceed Rs 245 crore.
The station will come up on a 14.83-acre plot originally earmarked for the Thane Mental Hospital, which was transferred to the Railways in 2023 after permission from the Bombay High Court.
The project had faced delays due to funding constraints with the Smart City body. Subsequently, Thane MP Naresh Mhaske sought financial support from the Union Railway Ministry, which the authority obliged.
In March 2026, the Thane Municipal Corporation passed a unanimous resolution to name the station after late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.
Following the approval, the CR will prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), including revised cost estimates, before seeking final sanctions to commence work.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram