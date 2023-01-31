New search panels to select MU, SPPU vice chancellors

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the Chancellor of all state universities, has constituted new search committees for selection of vice chancellors (VCs) for University of Mumbai and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The search committees, separate for each varsity, will finally start the much awaited search for VCs of the two most prominent public universities in the state.

The search committee that will select the VC of Mumbai University will be headed by former chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) Dr D P Singh, while former chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Dr Anil Sahasrabuddhe will head the search committee for selection of SPPU VC. Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director of Indian Institute of Technology, (BHU) Varanasi; Anand Limaye, Additional Chief Secretary (Home); and Prof Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor of English and Foreign Languages University Hyderabad (UGC nominee) will be members of the search committee to select the VC of Mumbai University.

Dr Abhay Karandikar, director of IIT, Kanpur; Deepak Kapoor, additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation Department; and Dr Meena R Chandawarkar, chief adviser–Quality Assurance of BVV Sangha–Bagalkot and former VC of Karnataka State Women’s University Vijaypura (UGC nominee) have been named members of the search committee who will select the VC of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

In their formation, the new committees have adhered to recent amendments to Maharashtra Public University Act (2016). In November 2021, the state cabinet decided to amend the Act and an ordinance was passed stating that a member nominated by University Grants Commission (UGC) has to be part of the committees. Whereas VC search committees already formed in September 2021 did not have UGC–nominated members. Old committees were hence dissolved and new committees were expected to have additional members, even as some old members were going to be retained.