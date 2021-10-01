New renewable energy policy to implement power projects by 2025

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 1, 2021 1:27:32 am
October 1, 2021
The Maharashtra government has come up with a new Renewable Energy Policy aiming at implementing 17,360 MW of transmission system-connected power projects by 2025.
This includes 12,930 MW of solar power projects, 2,500 MW of wind energy projects, 1,350 MW of co-generation projects, 380 MW of small hydro projects and 200 MW of urban solid waste-based projects, said Dinesh Waghmare, Principal Secretary (Energy) at the 4th Edition of ‘CII Renew India 2021’ organised by Confederation of Indian Industry, Maharashtra, on Thursday.
