New provision in MHADA’s online housing lottery draw

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has introduced new provision in its online lottery draw system starting this year. As per the new provision, the state housing authority has guaranteed prevention of duplication further bringing transparency in the lottery draw.

Under the new provision, applicants will get a unique code once they log in with their details. Interestingly, the information of the successful applicants winning flats in any lottery will also be saved in this system. If such applicants try to re-apply in the new draw process, their application will be canceled from the system and they will be immediately informed about this through a mobile message. This will prevent duplication, said a MHADA official.

Those not lucky in housing lottery draw, if they wish to apply again in another draw they may re-apply and at that time the applicant need not he required to provide their details once again.

Meanwhile, in order to make the housing lottery draw process simple, MHADA has reduced the number of documents that will required for submission. As per the prevailing method, 21 documents were required from the winning applicants for eligibility determination. However, now only seven types of documents will be accepted under the new system. The applicants affidavit, self-declaration and acceptance letter will be created through the computerised system and signed by the applicant’s Aadhaar e-signature. MHADA has been using computerised lottery draw system since 2000. It is all set to hold a lottery draw for 4,000 affordable houses. The last draw was held in 2018.