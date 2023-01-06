scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

New provision in MHADA’s online housing lottery draw

As per the new provision, the state housing authority has guaranteed prevention of duplication further bringing transparency in the lottery draw.

Under the new provision, applicants will get a unique code once they log in with their details. Interestingly, the information of the successful applicants winning flats in any lottery will also be saved in this system.
Listen to this article
New provision in MHADA’s online housing lottery draw
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has introduced new provision in its online lottery draw system starting this year. As per the new provision, the state housing authority has guaranteed prevention of duplication further bringing transparency in the lottery draw.

Under the new provision, applicants will get a unique code once they log in with their details. Interestingly, the information of the successful applicants winning flats in any lottery will also be saved in this system. If such applicants try to re-apply in the new draw process, their application will be canceled from the system and they will be immediately informed about this through a mobile message. This will prevent duplication, said a MHADA official.

Those not lucky in housing lottery draw, if they wish to apply again in another draw they may re-apply and at that time the applicant need not he required to provide their details once again.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, in order to make the housing lottery draw process simple, MHADA has reduced the number of documents that will required for submission. As per the prevailing method, 21 documents were required from the winning applicants for eligibility determination. However, now only seven types of documents will be accepted under the new system. The applicants affidavit, self-declaration and acceptance letter will be created through the computerised system and signed by the applicant’s Aadhaar e-signature. MHADA has been using computerised lottery draw system since 2000. It is all set to hold a lottery draw for 4,000 affordable houses. The last draw was held in 2018.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 05:29 IST
Next Story

Jan Aakrosh Yatra: After Dance video goes viral, Rajasthan BJP chief seeks explanation from district unit

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close