New pawns being created, Param Bir being used: Saamana editorial

In an editorial os Samaana, Sena mouthpiece pointed out that MVA has a majority. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

The Shiv Sena on Monday said that the goal of the Opposition seems to be to claim that the law and order situation has deteriorated and to impose President’s rule in the state, and that “new pawns” are being created for this.

“In Maharashtra, the ultimate goal of the Opposition in Maharashtra seems to be to blame that law and order situation has deteriorated and then to impose President’s rule in the state. For it, the new pawns are being created. It is now clear that Param Bir Singh is being used in this manner,” the Saamana editorial said.

It said that the allegations levelled by the former Mumbai police commissioner have tarnished the image of the Home Department.

“Till a few days ago, the Opposition was demanding the suspension of Singh. Today, Param Bir has now become a ‘darling’ of the Opposition party, which is targeting the government keeping the gun on the shoulders of the Singh,” it said.

The Sena mouthpiece pointed out that MVA has a majority. “The MVA enjoys a good majority even today. Fire will erupt if (you) try to undermine that majority. This is not a warning, but a fact. The Opposition should not forget that governments are not formed and don’t fall because of one official,” it said.

It added that excessive use of central investigating agencies is being done by the Opposition in the state. While the Governor is doing various things, the Union government is playing a game of pressure through central investigating agencies, it said.