New Panvel-Karjat additional suburban rail corridor attains 19% civil work progress, tunnelling work begins

The civil work for the under-construction suburban railway corridor between Panvel and Karjat under the Central Railway zone has gained momentum. The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) said it carried out the inaugural blast for the construction of the longest tunnel on the Panvel-Karjat suburban route on February 22. Once ready, the said tunnel will be the longest tunnel on the suburban rail corridor. Currently, the Parsik tunnel at Mumbra is the only tunnel on the Central Railway suburban route.

According to the MRVC, the approach cutting and controlled blasting work for tunnels (T1 & T2) have been started. Whereas, the underground excavation for tunnel T1 (92 metre) has been completed. The portal (tunnel entrance) excavation for T2 & T3 is in progress.

The Panvel-Karjat double line has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2,782 crore.

On Thursday, MRVC chairman Subhash Chand Gupta said the double line corridor will enable the running of suburban services providing an alternate route from the main island city of Mumbai to Karjat via Panvel. “This additional suburban corridor will not only provide an alternate route between CSMT and Karjat but will also work as a catalyst for the further economic development of fast-developing Panvel, Karjat, and NAINA areas. With the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Maharashtra focusing towards infrastructure development of the suburban rail network of Mumbai, my dedicated team of MRVC is working as planned to deliver on time,” Gupta said, adding that the new corridor will also provide a shorter commute between the CSMT and Karjat.

A total of five stations have been approved for the Panvel-Karjat suburban corridor. As on February 23, 19 per cent of civil work for the project has been completed. The project completion timeline is December 2025.

The project requires a total of 57.18 ha of private land in 24 villages of Panvel, Khalapur, and Karjat talukas. As per the MRVC, a total of 56.28 ha of private land has been acquired and compensation for all 24 villages has been paid. The project also includes government land and forest land. A total of 4.4 ha of government land has been fully acquired. Clearance from the forest department for a total of 9.13 ha of land (4.96 ha government forest land and 4.22 ha private forest land) was also required for the construction of the corridor.

The permission to work on forest land was issued by CCF (Chief Conservator of Forest) Thane in August last year.