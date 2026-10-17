Around Town: Inside the new Pali Bhavan at Mumbai’s iconic Eros building

For anyone who has been eating at Pali Bhavan since 2012, the name needs no introduction. The Bandra institution kept people coming back for more than the food: it had a lived-in feel, an intimacy, a sense of familiarity. Earlier this year, it moved to the Art Deco Cumbata Building, at a spot that once served as an exit for audiences leaving the now-heritage Eros theatre.

The design language carries over. Tejal Mathur, who designed the Bandra outpost, once described it as a “well-curated nobleman’s home, lost in time somewhere in Mumbai”. For the new address, founder Mishali Sanghani co-designed the space with Nikita D’Silva and Siddhant Tikkoo of Mumbai-based studio STaND. It is, she says, “the same soul, but in a different body”.

Sanghani is a collector, and many of the pieces have travelled with her. Old frames hold group photographs from dental and medical colleges, while antique mirrors and clocks are, in her words, “very trippy”. She is particularly excited about the chapel-inspired alfresco dome with stained glass, recreated, arguably, by one of only two hand-blown glass artisans still working in the bar section. Pointing to the wall, she shows us a confession box and a Sacred Heart sourced from a church in Portugal. While Chor Bazaar was once a treasure trove, she now relies on a network of dealers from Ahmedabad to Karaikudi to source such pieces.

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In matters of taste

The menu spans achaari paneer tikka, galouti kebab, chicken tikka and seekh kebab to pani puri, mini vada pav, mushroom haleem with truffle naan and avocado quinoa bhel. Mains include Chettinad-style mushroom and chicken, Alleppey fish curry, crab sukka, chole bhature, dal makhani and lasooni palak, alongside breads and neer dosa. Her advice to guests: order just three things, then return for the rest.

The idea, she says, began with Pali Village Cafe, which opened in 2010. She noticed that while people ate food from cafes around the world, Indian food remained an everyday staple at home. Dining out meant heavy Mughlai fare or little else. “There was a huge disparity between the two,” she says. In 2012, Pali Bhavan was opened across the street, serving Maharashtrian, South Indian and Bengali food that Sanghani had eaten at friends’ homes. “Everyone said, are you crazy?”

Soon the restaurant became a neighbourhood favourite. When it was time to move, Sanghani chose South Bombay. “It just fell into my lap,” she says of Eros, where Pali Bhavan moved in January this year, adding that she also welcomed the challenge of starting afresh, away from the congestion that made reaching the Bandra restaurant difficult.

The mezzanine-level private dining room has its own bar, where guests can pour their own drinks. Sanghani realised that those booking private rooms often prefer less service.

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Now based in Dubai, where she moved in 2020, she credits the restaurant’s consistency to integrity and a team that understands its legacy. “About 97 per cent of the staff, including the chef and kitchen team, have been with me since the beginning. Every day is like a Broadway show,” she says. The secret is culture: “a sense of, I have your back.”

Coming up next is a larger Pali Bhavan experience in Dubai, planned for the third or fourth quarter of 2027. Alongside the restaurant, it will feature a members’ club, while a lifestyle line of cashmere, silk scarves in Madras checks, crockery and stationery is in development.