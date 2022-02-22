scorecardresearch
Monday, February 21, 2022
New officer in place, HC disposes of PIL seeking full-time DGP for state

By: Express News Service | Mumbai
February 22, 2022
THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Maharashtra government to appoint a full-time director general of police (DGP) as per the recommendation made by the empanelment committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The court observed that nothing survives in the plea as the Maharashtra government on February 18 appointed Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) chief Rajnish Seth as the DGP in place of Sanjay Pandey who was the acting DGP for over 10 months.

“Since this court is informed that one of the candidates in the empanelment is appointed as the DGP and such a person on February 18 took charge. In view of such circumstances, nothing survives in this petition, therefore PIL is disposed of,” the bench noted.

