scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

New Metro lines 2A, 7 to help moderate steep prices in Mumbai’s real estate market: Expert

The new Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, commissioned on Jan 20, pass through the city's Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH), which are densely populated areas, stretching from Dahisar to Andheri on both east and west sides.

Mumbai metroKapoor further explained that Metro lines 2A and 7 are slated to benefit inferior locations of Mumbai.

The newly launched Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 will help moderate the pricing in the city’s real estate market. As per real estate experts, improvement in convenience will bring arbitrary changes from location to location, but will not increase real estate prices.

Pankaj Kapoor, founder and managing director of Liases Foras Real Estate Rating and Research Pvt Ltd, said, “In smaller cities like Ahmedabad or circular cities where there are conveniences and commutation is easy, prices have really not increased because there is an increase in the huge amount of land availability within the convenience distance. So similarly in Mumbai, the Metro will help moderate the steep prices. We may see the city become flat-ish in terms of pricing in the real estate market.”

A real estate developer Samyak Jain, director of Siddha Group, said both the Metro lines will be of immense help to people living on this stretch of the western suburbs.

Kapoor further explained that Metro lines 2A and 7 are slated to benefit inferior locations of Mumbai. “When the Bandra-Worli Sealink came into use, the prices in the Worli real estate market did not appreciate, but Bandra became at par with Worli. So the same kind of impact will be seen with regard to northern locations like Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar. The prices will be convenience-driven,” he said. Kapoor also underlined the fact that some places like Juhu, Andheri will continue to hold their premium position due to geographical attributes like sea view amenity and demographic surrounding, among others, attracting luxury buyers.

Another real estate developer Samyak Jain, director of Siddha Group, said both the Metro lines will be of immense help to people living on this stretch of the western suburbs. “These new lines have the potential to draw more and more prospective home buyers to this corridor. We feel that the fence-sitters should buy now as property rates are bound to move upwards very soon,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, director of Transcon Developers, meanwhile, said western suburbs are witnessing traction in the high-end residential segment and the growing number of projects is a response to the growth in demand. Infrastructure is a key factor, and the new Metro links in the region will put the area on a realty growth track.

More from Mumbai

The new Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, commissioned on January 20, pass through the city’s Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH), which are densely populated areas, stretching from Dahisar to Andheri on both east and west sides. They are believed to cater to a ridership of 3-4 lakh daily. In fact, on the first day of operation, over 64,000 people travelled on both lines from 4 pm to 8 pm, as per the operator Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL).

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 13:30 IST
Next Story

Opening of Metro lines 2A, 7 expected to ease Mumbaikars’ Monday travel blues

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close