New Metro lines 2A, 7 to help moderate steep prices in Mumbai’s real estate market: Expert

The newly launched Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 will help moderate the pricing in the city’s real estate market. As per real estate experts, improvement in convenience will bring arbitrary changes from location to location, but will not increase real estate prices.

Pankaj Kapoor, founder and managing director of Liases Foras Real Estate Rating and Research Pvt Ltd, said, “In smaller cities like Ahmedabad or circular cities where there are conveniences and commutation is easy, prices have really not increased because there is an increase in the huge amount of land availability within the convenience distance. So similarly in Mumbai, the Metro will help moderate the steep prices. We may see the city become flat-ish in terms of pricing in the real estate market.”

Kapoor further explained that Metro lines 2A and 7 are slated to benefit inferior locations of Mumbai. “When the Bandra-Worli Sealink came into use, the prices in the Worli real estate market did not appreciate, but Bandra became at par with Worli. So the same kind of impact will be seen with regard to northern locations like Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar. The prices will be convenience-driven,” he said. Kapoor also underlined the fact that some places like Juhu, Andheri will continue to hold their premium position due to geographical attributes like sea view amenity and demographic surrounding, among others, attracting luxury buyers.

Another real estate developer Samyak Jain, director of Siddha Group, said both the Metro lines will be of immense help to people living on this stretch of the western suburbs. “These new lines have the potential to draw more and more prospective home buyers to this corridor. We feel that the fence-sitters should buy now as property rates are bound to move upwards very soon,” he said.

Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, director of Transcon Developers, meanwhile, said western suburbs are witnessing traction in the high-end residential segment and the growing number of projects is a response to the growth in demand. Infrastructure is a key factor, and the new Metro links in the region will put the area on a realty growth track.

The new Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, commissioned on January 20, pass through the city’s Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH), which are densely populated areas, stretching from Dahisar to Andheri on both east and west sides. They are believed to cater to a ridership of 3-4 lakh daily. In fact, on the first day of operation, over 64,000 people travelled on both lines from 4 pm to 8 pm, as per the operator Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL).