New IP-based AMSS unveiled at Mumbai airport

The New Message Switching System (IP-AMSS – Internet Protocol Automatic Message Switching System) for Mumbai airport operations was inaugurated by Regional Executive director, Western Region, Airports Authority on September 29.

The facility is situated in Air Traffic Services Complex in the Mumbai airport.

The IP-based AMSS is a state of the art, in-house developed computerised message switching system, used for exchange of operationally important air safety-related messages between the airports, such as flight plan, departure and arrival of the aircrafts.

The system has been developed in-house by an AAI team with decades of experience in software development and civil aviation operations.