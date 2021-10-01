scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

New IP-based AMSS unveiled at Mumbai airport

The facility is situated in Air Traffic Services Complex in the Mumbai airport.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
October 1, 2021 12:58:25 am
The IP-based AMSS is a state of the art, in-house developed computerised message switching system, used for exchange of operationally important air safety-related messages between the airports.

The New Message Switching System (IP-AMSS – Internet Protocol Automatic Message Switching System) for Mumbai airport operations was inaugurated by Regional Executive director, Western Region, Airports Authority on September 29.

The facility is situated in Air Traffic Services Complex in the Mumbai airport.

The IP-based AMSS is a state of the art, in-house developed computerised message switching system, used for exchange of operationally important air safety-related messages between the airports, such as flight plan, departure and arrival of the aircrafts.

Click here for more

The system has been developed in-house by an AAI team with decades of experience in software development and civil aviation operations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement