New industrial policy to create 60 lakh jobs, attract Rs 10 lakh crore investment: Maharashtra Governor

The state government, which has set an ambitious target to make Maharashtra a trillion dollar economy by 2025, is working on a new industrial policy to create 60 lakh jobs and attract investments up to Rs 10 lakh crore, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao said on Monday.

Addressing the joint session of the State Legislative Assembly and Council in the Central Hall at Vidhan Bhavan on the first day of the Budget session, Rao outlined the Maharashtra government’s roadmap and achievements in core sectors. The 55-minute speech highlighted the measures taken to tackle drought, boost infrastructure, employment and agriculture.

“In order to achieve the one trillion dollar economy target by 2025, my government is preparing a new industrial policy with the objective of creating 60 lakh new employment and attracting investments to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore,” Rao said.

The government’s initiatives through Make In India and Magnetic Maharashtra have yielded positive results. The state has attracted Rs 3.36 lakh crore foreign direct investment (FDI), which is the highest in the country, he said.

While terming the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanmaan Yojana as unprecedented in terms of coverage of beneficiaries and amount of assistance, the Governor said, “Till date out of an amount of Rs 24,000 crore sanctioned for 51 lakh farmers, Rs 18,036 crore has been transferred to more than 43 lakh accounts of farmers.”