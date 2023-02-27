New headache for Mumbai cops: Rise in number of hoax callshoax calls to control room

WHEN 20-year-old Govind Yadav, a pavement-dweller in South Mumbai, was refused food last month by a popular restaurant that serves free food to such people at the end of the day for being late, he was furious.

In order to get back at the restaurant, he did what an increasing number of people are appearing to resort to: he called up the Mumbai Police control room claiming that a bomb had been kept at the restaurant. The police carried out searches but eventually found that it was a hoax call that led to Yadav’s arrest.

The Mumbai Police control room is used to such calls. However, what is concerning is the increasing frequency of such calls of late. As per data provided by the Mumbai Police, in 2021, there were 18 hoax calls and 15 in 2022. Less than two months into 2023, the Mumbai Police has already received eight such calls, nearly half the total number of calls received during the past year.

As per an internal police note, these threat calls end up wasting “several hundred days of manpower” as every call is considered as a credible threat until it is declared as a hoax. As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), as soon as a threat call is received, apart from the local police team reaching the spot and clearing it off people, a team from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) searches the premises and only if nothing is found is the call classified as a hoax call.

“Every call regarding any threat to the control room is treated as a genuine call and all procedures are followed to bring it to its logical conclusion,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam said.

Another IPS officer said that apart from adding unnecessary burden on the police, the bigger fear is that with the rising number of hoax calls, when a genuine threat call comes in, there may be a sense of complacency both among the police and the public.

An officer said that in most cases, hoax callers are under the influence of some intoxicant. Generally, they are either trying to get back at someone and want to land the person in trouble with the police or even want to get back at the police for not meeting their expectations,” the officer said. “And the fact that the police number 100 is known to most people makes it much easier,” he added.

Mumbai-based clinical psychologist Sonali Gupta as per her initial assessment based on information provided said it is an issue with people having difficulty in stopping themselves from acting out on an impulse.

“Generally, over the past few years, in urban areas, I have seen an increasing amount of rage and anger amongst people which comes from a sense of injustice and powerlessness,” she said. “With mobile phones and WhatsApp easily available, it becomes that much easier for people to act out on their impulses of feeling slighted. By making these calls, it would also give them a false sense of being in control of the situation,” she added.

While in most cases of hoax calls police register an FIR and arrests the persons, in some cases where the person is suffering from a mental health condition, the issue becomes tricky. For example, in one case, a caller would make frequent calls and only talk to women cops in the control room. He would talk to them in an obscene manner.

The police tracked down the person who turned out to be a youngster suffering from autism.