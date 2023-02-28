scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
New facility at Mumbai international airport to save time for passengers with domestic flight connections

The Domestic-to-Domestic addition with pre-embarkation security checks will cut down the Minimum Connection Time for transfer passengers and crew members, thereby enabling passengers with a shorter time gap between connecting flights.

mumbai airportCSMIA spokesperson said that the new DTD facility at Terminal 2 of CSMIA is a significant step towards improving the travel experience of passengers. (Express Photo)
Enhancing passengers’ travel experience, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has introduced a new facility that will allow ease in the transfer of passengers connecting with domestic flights from Terminal (T2).

CSMIA is one of India’s first airports to introduce Domestic-to-Domestic (DTD) addition to its transfer offerings. Travellers with domestic flight connections at CSMIA can now easily transfer with reduced transit time.

This dedicated space with pre-embarkation security checks will considerably cut down the Minimum Connection Time (MCT) for transfer passengers and crew members, thereby enabling passengers with a shorter time gap between connecting flights.

Besides, it will add flexibility to the airline operators in planning their flight schedule and rostering of crew members as they will now be able to accommodate passengers with a lesser time interval between their connecting flights. This enhancement will make the journey seamless for our passengers who otherwise would earlier exit and re-enter the terminal and further wait for their onward flight will now be able to reach domestic departure concourse without undergoing the process of re-entering the terminal building.

CSMIA spokesperson said that the new DTD facility at Terminal 2 of CSMIA is a significant step towards improving the travel experience of passengers and strengthening CSMIA as a transfer hub.

“The new facility is designed to provide passengers with a more efficient and seamless transfer process, faster processing times, and direct access to the departure concourse, ultimately leading to a smoother and more enjoyable travel experience. CSMIA continues to enhance its offerings and services from time-to-time for passengers to benefit through it,” the officer said.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 17:06 IST
