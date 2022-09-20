New draft rules make VIP number plates costlier

People in need of fancy or choice number plates for their vehicles will now have to pay more. Under the new draft rules, these numbers, also known as VIP numbers, can be transferred to immediate family members like spouse, son or daughter within six months of the date of allotment.

The state transport department on September 15 published draft rules called the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2022. As per the notification, VIP number 0001 would be the costliest at a price of Rs 5 lakh for a vehicle other than two and three-wheelers and transport vehicles while Rs 1 lakh for two and three-wheelers and transport vehicles. In case of jurisdiction of Registration Authorities in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Nashik, Rs 6 lakh will have to be paid for four-wheelers.

The change in the amount to be charged for VIP numbers is being brought after almost nine years. The existing prices came into effect on May 15, 2013. A total of 240 numbers are being categorised as VIP numbers for which charges from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7,000 have been fixed. The draft rules have also allowed auction of VIP numbers to be carried out in respect of newly opened series.

Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne told The Indian Express that increase in charges to be applied for VIP numbers was in the offing as the rates had not been revised for some time now. “This concerns only those who want a specific number for their car. The process is being more transparent and will also yield revenue to the government,” he said.