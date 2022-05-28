New curbs likely if Covid cases rise rapidly: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday urged people to take precautionary measures following the rise in Covid-19 infections. “If the Covid 19 cases continue to increase rapidly, the state government will have to reconsider imposing some restrictions,” he said.

The state recorded 536 new cases in the past 24 hours. A couple of days ago, the number was 100. Citing the increased numbers, Pawar indicated some precautionary measures and new guidelines would have to be considered if the situation got worse.

Any change in guidelines or new restrictions will be considered only after adequate consultation with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers, said the NCP leader.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Earlier, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “In Beijing and Shanghai, new restrictions have come into force. People are warned to stay at home following rising Coronavirus cases.” he said. “Although the situation is not alarming, we have to remain alert. Even if there are no guidelines, people should take precautionary measures on their own.

The minister also stressed the importance of wearing face masks and using sanitisers. The number of cases has increased in cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Palghar, he said.