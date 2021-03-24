New Commissioner of Mumbai Police transfers 84 police officers

Days after former acting DGP Maharashtra Hemant Nagrale took charge as Commissioner of Mumbai Police, he ordered transfers of 84 police officers in Mumbai Police, including 65 officers from the elite Crime Branch (Express photo: Pradip Das)

Days after former acting DGP Maharashtra Hemant Nagrale took charge as Commissioner of Mumbai Police, he ordered transfers of 84 police officers in Mumbai Police, including 65 officers from the elite Crime Branch.

The list includes two officers from CIU of Crime Branch, which was headed by suspended API Sachin Waze, who is in NIA custody for the Antilia bomb scare case.



The two officers — API Prakash Howal and API Riyazuddin Kazi — were questioned by the NIA and Kazi is said to be an important witness in their case. Kazi has been transferred to the local arms division, which is seen as a punishment posting within the police force. Howal has been transferred to Malabar Hill police station.



The transfers include police officers from Crime Branch who are known to have worked on high-profile cases in the past decade. These are Nandkumar Gopale, who was shifted from Bandra crime branch unit to Parksite police station in eastern suburbs; Ajay Sawant from head of unit 3 in NM Joshi Marg to Colaba police station; and Kedari Pawar, head of property cell to Versova police station. Police inspector Sachin Kadam from Anti Extortion cell was transferred to Deonar police station and Jagdish Sail was transferred to Special Branch.