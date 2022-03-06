New city police chief addresses citizens on Facebook, says will make session a weekly affair

Sanjay Pandey, the new police commissioner of Mumbai, addressed the citizens of Mumbai through a Facebook live session on Sunday afternoon and spoke on several public issues and police action being taken to resolve them.

Pandey promised to conduct similar sessions every Sunday at 3 pm during which he will also give an update on the action being taken on complaints received by him the previous week on his mobile number, which he made public a few days back. “Anyone who has a policing issue can send me a message on Whatsapp and I promise, I will respond as soon as possible and action shall be taken,” said the new top cop of Mumbai.

The practice of motorists driving in the wrong direction was one of the issues raised by Pandey. “I have told traffic police to register FIRs against those driving in the wrong direction rather than letting them go with a fine,” he said.

The safety and security of senior citizens living alone was another topic he discussed. “Local police will have to maintain a list of all such senior citizens and will have to solve the issues and check on them,” Pandey said.

In wake of the growing number of cases of cybercrime, Pandey asked police constables to increase their knowledge on the subject in order to curb it. Addressing complaints of noise pollution in the city due to construction work, Pandey said action will be taken if the work is carried out beyond the stipulated time.

On towing away of vehicles, Pandey said, “I am in talks with the municipality and will come up with a solution … It is important to see if the vehicle was parked for a few minutes or for a long time.”

Pandey promised to help Indians who are staying abroad and are worried about attempts being made by people to usurp their properties. The top cop asked his personnel to ensure free and fair registration of FIR and to be friendly with people visiting the police station.