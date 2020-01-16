New citizenship law: At IIT, 10-day protest ends, another to begin

IIT-B students and teachers on Wednesday. (Express) IIT-B students and teachers on Wednesday. (Express)

AROUND 600 students and faculty members of IIT-Bombay on Wednesday took out a rally to mark the culmination of

their 10-day protest against CAA and NRC.

Students, faculty members, staffers and campus residents had been assembling every evening since January 6 to form a human chain and display posters. Issues like campus violence, problems that one would face if CAA and NRC were implemented, fee hike, institutional discrimination and curbs on dissent were discussed at these gatherings. The protest began in the aftermath of the violence at JNU campus on January 5.

Some students, while claiming that Wednesday’s gathering was unprecedented in the recent history of IIT-Bombay, described the protest as a “Constitution rally” to oppose CAA, NRC, NPR and violence against protesters. Starting Thursday, to continue their protest, the organisers would initiate a 10-day lecture on the Preamble of the Constitution.

On Wednesday, a statement issued by some faculty members said, “It is undeniable that today the climate of surveillance and suppression hangs heavily even on academic institutions that emphasise their very essence as that of critical inquiry and spirit of inclusion. We also recognise that the public nature of institutions of higher education is being undermined in multiple ways.”

“The structural changes that are being imposed on our institutions without wide consultations, such as the massive fee hikes and the slashing of scholarships, have dented the democratic nature of our universities by reducing access,” it added.

