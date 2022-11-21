New bridge will be built within 19 months: BMC

WITH THE Central Railway dismantling the century-old Carnac Bridge ahead of the 27-hour deadline, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that a newly reconstructed bridge will be completed within 19 months from the day of final demolition.

P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) said that the work orders for constructing the new bridge were issued in October 2022 and since this will be a prefabricated structure, the construction and fabrication works have already begun at a workshop in Ambala.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) wears a deserted look ahead of the resumption of normal train services on Sunday morning. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) wears a deserted look ahead of the resumption of normal train services on Sunday morning. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A prefabricated structure is manufactured off-site or away from the location where it will be set up. The bridge will be brought to the location when it is ready for final installation.

“The construction of the piers on which the newly re-constructed structure will be put up has already been started and we are aiming to complete it on or before April 2023. The fabrication works have started in Ambala and post fabrication, the girders will be brought to the site by end of January, following which, it will take tentatively two months to complete the assembling at the site,” Velrasu told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Civic officials said that the new bridge will be 70 metres long and 26.5 metres wide. Velrasu said that the cost of reconstruction of this bridge would be around Rs 49 crore.

The BMC had earlier paid Rs 2.6 crore to the Railways for demolishing the Carnac Bridge and Hancock Bridge. Velrasu said that the civic body is aiming to launch the first girder of the bridge by May 2023. He said that the finishing work after the girders are launched would take one more month.

“The second girder will be launched in October 2023, and it will take another month to complete the finishing works. Besides this, the construction of approach slabs in the east will require four more months post the launch of the girders, while the construction of the approach slabs on the west side will be taken up after the first girder is launched,” Velrasu said.