New ACTREC housing project to boost cancer patient care by supporting doctors, researchers

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The Harish & Bina Shah Foundation, in partnership with the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), on Thursday announced the commencement of construction of a residential facility at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) campus in Kharghar.
The 12-storey building will accommodate 784 residents, including students, researchers, resident doctors and healthcare professionals undergoing training at the institute. The facility will include 352 hostel rooms and 16 two-bedroom flats, along with a multipurpose dining hall, gymnasium, yoga rooms and a recreation ground designed as a healing garden.
TMC Director Sudeep Gupta said the project would bolster the institute’s academic ecosystem. “A supportive academic and research environment is essential for nurturing the next generation of oncology professionals,” he said, adding that the facility would strengthen residential infrastructure at ACTREC for trainees in cancer care.
ACTREC, a unit of TMC, registers around 10,000 new cancer patients annually, while the larger network sees over 1.3 lakh new cases each year. The institute runs doctoral, postgraduate and fellowship programmes under the Homi Bhabha National Institute.
ACTREC Director Pankaj Chaturvedi said the new block would help create a conducive environment for students and trainees arriving from across the country. Deputy Director (Clinical Services) Navin Khattry added that expanded residential capacity would support the institute’s growing role as a hub for advanced cancer research and training.
Harish Shah, Chairperson of the Harish & Bina Shah Foundation, said the project focuses on supporting the people behind healthcare delivery. “Many spend years away from home in demanding conditions. This residence is our way of investing in them,” he said.
Executive Director Robin Chhabra noted that living and working environments directly influence performance, adding that the foundation aims to create infrastructure that reflects the calibre of professionals at ACTREC.
The project comes as ACTREC expands its clinical and academic capacity at its Kharghar campus.
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