New ACTREC housing project to boost cancer patient care by supporting doctors, researchers

ACTREC, a unit of TMC, registers around 10,000 new cancer patients annually, while the larger network sees over 1.3 lakh new cases each year. (Photo: actrec.gov.in)

The Harish & Bina Shah Foundation, in partnership with the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), on Thursday announced the commencement of construction of a residential facility at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) campus in Kharghar.

The 12-storey building will accommodate 784 residents, including students, researchers, resident doctors and healthcare professionals undergoing training at the institute. The facility will include 352 hostel rooms and 16 two-bedroom flats, along with a multipurpose dining hall, gymnasium, yoga rooms and a recreation ground designed as a healing garden.

TMC Director Sudeep Gupta said the project would bolster the institute’s academic ecosystem. “A supportive academic and research environment is essential for nurturing the next generation of oncology professionals,” he said, adding that the facility would strengthen residential infrastructure at ACTREC for trainees in cancer care.