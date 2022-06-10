New academic year begins Monday, but students to start coming to schools from June 15: Education dept

Commissioner of the state education department, Suraj Mandhare, on Thursday issued orders stating that while the new academic year for schools will begin June 13 after summer break, students will start coming to schools only from June 15.

On June 13 and 14, the schools are expected to clean the premises and make it ready for students. The schools also must create awareness among teaching and non-teaching staff regarding Covid-19 protocols.

Mandhare issued the orders to all deputy directors under the education department, who in turn will inform the schools under their jurisdiction.

In Vidarbha, meanwhile, considering the high temperatures experienced in June, the academic year will officially start on June 23 and students would start coming for classes from June 27.

Even as schools were scheduled to resume after the summer break in June 13, there was confusion after School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad recently said that the academic year will start from June 15. Thursday’s order clears the confusion.

According to Mandhare’s order, schools are expected to adhere to all Covid-19 related instructions issued by health and disaster management departments from time to time.