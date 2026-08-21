Neville D’Souza ground row: BMC changed reservations of 17 city plots in 4 years, civic records show

Even as the BMC faces scrutiny over the proposed change in reservation of Neville D’Souza ground, civic records show that the reservation of 17 land parcels across Mumbai has been altered in the last four years, including plots earmarked for gardens, recreation spaces, the Byculla zoo, a portion of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and salt pan land.

Significantly, 14 of these changes were made between 2023 and 2025, when the BMC had no elected general body and the administration was being run by appointed officials after municipal elections were deferred in 2022.

The details, provided by the civic administration to Congress leader and senior corporator Ashraf Azmi after he sought the information, show that eight of the 17 plots were originally reserved for gardens, recreation areas or natural open spaces. Other plots were reserved for public amenities such as schools, hospitals, municipal offices, transport depots and asphalt plants.