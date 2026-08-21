Neville D’Souza ground row: BMC changed reservations of 17 city plots in 4 years, civic records show

Even as the BMC faces scrutiny over the proposed change in reservation of Neville D’Souza ground, civic records show that the reservation of 17 land parcels across Mumbai has been altered in the last four years, including plots earmarked for gardens, recreation spaces, the Byculla zoo, a portion of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and salt pan land.
Significantly, 14 of these changes were made between 2023 and 2025, when the BMC had no elected general body and the administration was being run by appointed officials after municipal elections were deferred in 2022.
The details, provided by the civic administration to Congress leader and senior corporator Ashraf Azmi after he sought the information, show that eight of the 17 plots were originally reserved for gardens, recreation areas or natural open spaces. Other plots were reserved for public amenities such as schools, hospitals, municipal offices, transport depots and asphalt plants.
The DP framework also allows reservations to be modified when required. However, Azmi alleged that the frequency and nature of the changes raised questions, particularly as several plots are located in commercially valuable parts of the city.
“The civic data clearly shows that these decisions were taken arbitrarily. If the administration wants to change the reservation of these plots so frequently, then what is the point of having a DP module?” Azmi told The Indian Express.
“Mumbai is a space-starved city, and citizens need more open spaces for their well-being. Instead of creating space for citizens, the administration is giving these land parcels away,” he said. Azmi said he had first sought the details from the civic administration in April.
Among the prominent changes is a portion of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, whose reservation was changed to a commercial zone in October 2024. A plot in Byculla reserved for the extension of the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo was changed to a residential zone in February 2024.
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Mahalaxmi Racecourse. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
A salt pan parcel in Mazgaon was changed in April 2026 for a VVPAT storage facility and government office. In Dahisar, a recreational plot was changed in January 2026 to make way for a community hall. In Nahur, land earlier reserved as a recreation ground was changed to an aviary or bird park in April 2025.
Azmi questioned the changes involving the Racecourse and zoo land.
“The government has been saying that the Racecourse ground will be opened to the public as an accessible open space and no development will be allowed there. But the reservation says otherwise. Similarly, land reserved for expanding the zoo is being reserved for housing projects. With whose permission were these done and who does the administration want to benefit?” he asked.
A senior official from the BMC’s Development Plan department, however, said a change in reservation did not automatically mean that the land would be handed over to a private party.
“Reservation of land parcels is altered from time to time to ensure the city’s overall land bank is equally distributed. If required, the reservation of any land parcel could also be altered in the long run,” the official said.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More