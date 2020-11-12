Never used or sold drugs, Rampal’s partner tells NCB

Arjun Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades.

Actor Arjun Rampal’s partner and model Gabriella Demetriades appeared before the NCB in Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Thursday as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood.

The NCB had earlier summoned Rampal and Gabriella after raiding the actor’s Bandra residence on Tuesday and seizing banned medicines.

Gabriella, who was questioned for over six hours on both Wednesday and Thursday, denied having ever used or sold drugs, said an NCB officer, adding that she claimed that Rampal has also never used drugs.

Rampal has been issued summons to appear before the NCB on Friday.

The search at the couple’s home on Tuesday followed the arrest of four drug peddlers and suppliers catering to clients working in the film and television industries.

Last month, Gabriella’s brother and South African national Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB from a resort at Lonavala in a drugs case. As he was granted bail in the case, the NCB had again taken Agisilaos into its custody for his alleged involvement in the import of cocaine into India via couriers.

