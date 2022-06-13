Net of contention: Courts to decide on pleas by ‘mosquito-infested’ Taloja inmates this week

AT THE Taloja Central Jail, the latest cause of a face-off between jail authorities and prison inmates is mosquitoes. At least 15 prisoners have approached various courts seeking access to mosquito nets citing their apprehensions of contracting malaria and dengue after jail authorities, citing safety concerns, seized the nets being used by inmates last month.

In May, jail authorities conducted a search of belongings of inmates and seized mosquito nets being used by them. The reason cited by the officials was that the nets have a long string which the prisoners could use to harm themselves or others.

The move caused discord among prisoners who said that there was a mosquito menace in the jail and that the nets were their primary form of protection against diseases. One inmate, Sagar Gorkhe, booked in the Elgaar Parishad case, even approached the Kharghar police alleging that the jail authorities had conducted “theft” by seizing his mosquito net, which cost him Rs 620. A number of inmates have approached trial courts seeking the nets.

In another hearing recently, undertrial Mubeen Shaikh, booked in an MCOCA case, approached court seeking permission to continue using the mosquito nets. He told the court that its use was allowed until recently.

While calling for a report from the prison, the special judge also asked Shaikh why alternatives like a mosquito coil or repellents were not being used. Shaikh told the court that coils and repellents only worked for a few hours and since he had asthma, he suffered from breathing problems with continued usage. Shaikh also told the court that a few years ago, in communication with the court related to a different issue, the then prison superintendent of Taloja had admitted that the prison was a “malaria-prone area”.

In 2014, on a report sought by the court, jail authorities had stated that a number of accused had suffered from malaria and claimed that they were given prompt treatment with the help of civic officials of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

seeking mosquito nets and a report in the regard has been sought from jail. A prison official said that the jail’s stand is to oppose the pleas due to security concerns. “We cannot allow the mosquito nets as per jail rules. We are ensuring alternatives and regularly conducting fumigation on the prison premises,” a senior official said. Officials also said that inmates were using mosquito nets without court’s permission.

“Apart from 2-3 prisoners, most do not have permission to use the nets,” the official said.

Among those being allowed to use the nets is Vijay Palande, booked in two alleged murder cases. In 2018, on Palande’s plea, the court had allowed him the use of a mosquito net. Palande had said in his plea then that there was a “mosquito menace” in prison and it was difficult to study to prepare for his defence in the case post-evening. Prisoners claimed before court that the Maharashtra prison manual states that “mosquito curtains” be provided in “malarious locality”. Officials, however, said that it is against rules.

The courts where the applications for permission have been sought are likely to decide on the pleas this week.