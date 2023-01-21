NESCO, Oberoi Mall to have direct access to nearest stations via foot over bridges

THE NEWLY-COMMISSIONED Mumbai Metro Lines 2A&7 passing through the Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH) between Dahisar and Andheri east and west side of the suburban city of Mumbai will have direct foot over bridge access with the nearest commercial hubs, residential colonies and malls to facilitate ease of commute.

As part of the direct access foot over bridges connecting the new metro stations on Lines 2A&7, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) approved proposals to connect the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO) and Oberoi Mall with the nearest metro stations at Goregaon and Aarey, respectively.

MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas confirmed the development and said the proposal for FOB construction has been approved and construction will start soon.

In 2020, the MMRDA formulated a policy allowing any private property to have direct connectivity with metro stations via foot over bridges. However, the cost of these structures will be borne by private entities. The objective of having direct access to metro stations via FOBs was to prevent commuters from using busy roads while enjoying comfortable access and avoiding the vagaries of weather.

Several establishments on Metro Lines 2A&7 are expected to draw good footfall to the nearest metro stations with the availability of direct foot over bridges like Poisar metro station with big residential complexes in the vicinity, Oshiwara have several small and big offices, Infinity Mall, Oberoi Mall along Metro Line 2A may also have similar direct access gradually in a phase-wise manner, MMRDA officials said.

The Metro Lines 2A&7 are expected to carry three to four lakh passengers every day. Besides, it will have integration with Metro Line 1 at DN Nagar and WEH stations, which will also add to the ridership count.

Direct access to metro stations located near big housing complexes, commercial centres and malls among other private properties and public spaces along the metro route is also provisioned in the city’s upcoming underground Metro Line 3 that will run from Colaba to SEEPZ via BKC.