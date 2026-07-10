NESCO concert deaths: Cops file 3,500-page chargesheet, deceased’s classmate named

Mumbai Police personnel during the investigation into the NESCO concert deaths case, in which a chargesheet has been filed against 12 accused. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The Vanrai Police on Thursday, July 9, filed a 3,500-page chargesheet against 12 of the 13 accused, including mastermind Ayush Vicky Sahitya and Mahesh Khemlani, in connection with the deaths of two management students during a music concert at NESCO in Goregaon suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to the police, the chargesheet lists around 110 witnesses, including some of the deceased’s classmates who had attended the concert. Twelve persons, including a classmate of the deceased students, a security guard, the event organisers and the alleged drug peddlers, have been named in the chargesheet.

Police said two suspects remain wanted in the case. Last week, the Vanrai Police had arrested Dipesh Hemwani, 23, a resident of the Ulhasnagar area in Thane, after an investigation revealed that MDMA pills were delivered at his residence from abroad. He was later sent to judicial custody. The main supplier of the pills is still wanted in the case, said a police officer. The official added that Hemwani spent five days in police custody before being transferred to judicial custody two days ago.