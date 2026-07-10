NESCO concert deaths: Cops file 3,500-page chargesheet, deceased’s classmate named

The Vanrai Police on Thursday, July 9, filed a 3,500-page chargesheet against 12 of the 13 accused, including mastermind Ayush Vicky Sahitya and Mahesh Khemlani, in connection with the deaths of two management students during a music concert at NESCO in Goregaon suburb of Mumbai, Maharashtra. According to the police, the chargesheet lists around 110 witnesses, including some of the deceased’s classmates who had attended the concert. Twelve persons, including a classmate of the deceased students, a security guard, the event organisers and the alleged drug peddlers, have been named in the chargesheet.
Police said two suspects remain wanted in the case. Last week, the Vanrai Police had arrested Dipesh Hemwani, 23, a resident of the Ulhasnagar area in Thane, after an investigation revealed that MDMA pills were delivered at his residence from abroad. He was later sent to judicial custody. The main supplier of the pills is still wanted in the case, said a police officer. The official added that Hemwani spent five days in police custody before being transferred to judicial custody two days ago.
What’s the case?
The case is linked to the deaths of two second-year MBA students – Shreya Rai, 24, and Bismat Singh Amarjit Singh Bhasin, 28 – of a South Mumbai management institute, who had attended a techno music concert at NESCO on April 11 along with a group of friends, including one Sheetal Salvi, 25. The event was attended by as many as 3,000 to 4,000 people.
The three students complained of dizziness and discomfort while dancing at the event. They were taken to a trauma hospital around 12.30 am on April 12, and later moved to Bombay Hospital after their condition deteriorated. Rai died later that day. Bhasin, who was taken to Lifeline Medicare hospital, also died the same day. Salvi recovered in a week and was discharged from the hospital.
Soon after the incident, the Vanrai Police registered a case of culpable homicide along with relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Investigators have identified Ayush Vickey Sahitya, 24, from the Kalyan-Ulhasnagar belt as the alleged mastermind behind the supply of “Mercedes” ecstasy pills.
Four arrested accused – Ayush Sahitya, Anand Patel, Shubh Agarwal and Vineet Garelani – allegedly gained entry into the concert by bribing a security guard, identified as Pradeep Gupta, and supplied the pills to the students. Two suspects remain absconding.
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Event organiser, 2 NESCO employees get bail
Two suspects, who are the employees of the NESCO Exhibition Centre, were granted bail by the Bombay High Court and a local court on June 12. Earlier, the event organiser was also granted bail by the magistrate court. The other eight continue to remain in judicial custody.
The Indian Express had earlier reported that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report had confirmed the presence of MDMA (ecstasy) in the toxicology reports of the two management students who died during the music concert. This corroborated investigators’ suspicion that the deceased students had consumed the party drug, police sources said.
The contraband was allegedly sourced from abroad through courier services. According to the investigators, the ecstasy pills were wrapped in rubber or plastic and hidden inside paint containers to avoid detection during transit.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More