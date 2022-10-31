scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Neral-Matheran toy train generates Rs 4.84 lakh revenue in 9 days after restarting services

More than 100 years old, the Neral-Matheran toy train service is among the few mountain railway routes in India.

Neral-Matheran toy train resumed service on October 22, 2022. (Photo: Screengrab from Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

The Neral-Matheran toy train has ferried 3,698 passengers and generated a revenue of Rs 4.84 lakh after resuming service on October 22 following a three-year break, according to Central Railway (CR).

The CR, which looks after the toy train’s operations and maintenance, said 229 passengers travelled in the vistadome coach, 378 in first class and 3,091 in second class. The vistadome tickets alone accounted for Rs 1.49 lakh, around 31 per cent of the revenue in the period till October 30 after the resumption of services.

The services were stopped in 2019 after the tracks were washed away following heavy rainfall in Matheran, the hill station situated around 100 km from Mumbai. The 21-km track was then upgraded with pre-stressed concrete sleepers, check rails, strengthening of embankments and grouting of stone pitching beneath the track and side drains, among others, according to the CR.

Also Read |Neral-Matheran toy train earns over Rs 2.58 lakh in a week after services resume

A popular hill station where vehicles are banned, Matheran sees thousands of visitors from Mumbai and Pune, especially during weekends.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 02:27:18 pm
