Neral-Matheran toy train earns over Rs 2.58 lakh in a week after services resume

The six-coach Neral-Matheran toy train is running at full capacity after services resumed, according to the Central Railway (CR), which looks after its operations and maintenance. In the first week after services resumed on October 22, the CR made over Rs 2.58 lakh in revenue, of which Rs 78,600 was earned from the vista dome coach alone.

The toy train has one vista dome, two first class and three second class coaches. The CR earned Rs 1.38 lakh in revenue from passengers travelling from Neral to Matheran and Rs 1.2 lakh from passengers travelling from Matheran to Neral between October 22 and 26. The services were stopped for the last three years since 2019 after tracks were washed away following heavy rainfall in Matheran. The 21-km track has been upgraded with pre-stressed concrete sleepers, check rails, strengthening of embankments, grouting of stone pitching beneath the track and side drains, among others, said CR.