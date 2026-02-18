Nephew, friend held for murder of 65-year-old woman in Vasai

A team from the Manikpur police station rushed to the spot, broke open the door, and found Bansod’s body lying in the bedroom. (File Photo)

A 15-year-old boy and his associate, both minors, have been detained for allegedly killing a 65-year-old woman at her residence in Vasai following a trivial argument, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused is the deceased’s nephew. As per the initial probe, it was found that the 15-year-old boy had tried to steal gold valuables and cash from the victim a few months ago but was caught and scolded by her. This allegedly led the minor to plan her murder with his friend, said a senior officer.

The victim, identified as Durga Bansod, lived alone in her bungalow in Vasai (West), while her son resides in Vasai (East) and her married daughter lives in Boisar in Palghar district. Bansod’s body was discovered on Monday night after her daughter tried calling her repeatedly but received no response. Concerned, she contacted her brother and asked him to visit their mother’s house to check on her.