Nepalese woman arrested for ‘forging papers’ to be released after 5 months

A 25-year-old citizen of Nepal, arrested for forging travel documents, was ordered to be released by a metropolitan magistrate’s court after spending five months in a Mumbai prison.

Sarita Devi Chaudhary has been behind bars since March 11 this year after she was apprehended at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while travelling to Dubai for work. The assistant immigration officer, who had apprehended Chaudhary at the airport, claimed that when she approached him for immigration clearance, he was doubtful of her employment visa and referred it to another official, who checked the visa on the UAE website. The visa was claimed to have been a tourist one, and authorities said it was fake and had a false Foreign Employment Permit. The Sahar police then registered an FIR against Chaudhary on charges which included forgery and cheating.

“It is pertinent to note that there is no official report from the Government of Nepal and the UAE stating that the Nepali Foreign Employment Permit and the paper visa of the UAE are forged. In the absence of such evidence, it cannot be assumed that the accused forged the documents. There is no cogent evidence that the alleged forced documents were verified from the official website of the Nepali government and the UAE,” the court said. The court relied on statements of witnesses, including the two immigration officials.

An investigating officer said a substantial piece of evidence was Chaudhary’s confessional statement where she said that she paid an agent Rs 48,000 for the documents. The court, however, held that the confession cannot be relied upon.