Nepal flash flood: 80 from Maharashtra stranded, state sets up 24-hour helpline

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The day after a massive flash flood swept through northern Nepal, burying villages and leaving at least 165 people dead, the Maharashtra government has set up a 24-hour control room and an online registration facility to trace people who may be stranded in the neighbouring country.
According to Maharashtra’s disaster management department, 80 tourists from across Maharashtra, including a group from Pune, are still stranded in Nepal.
“Of the 80 people from Maharashtra who are in Nepal, we have so far been able to contact four people from Jalgaon. They are safe and have informed us that more than 37 others with them are also safe. We are trying to establish contact with the remaining people,” said Girish Mahajan, Maharashtra’s Disaster Management Minister.
As many as 1,500 people, including 300 Indians, are missing across Nepal and Tibet, as a wall of mud and rock collapsed into the Bhote Koshi river in Rasuwa district, triggering catastrophic flash floods through towns and valleys.
While a group of five from Amravati district returned safely on Wednesday, authorities are ascertaining the fate of four from Pune who were travelling to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
The state government has appealed to the families of those who remain missing to register their details with the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), to help ascertain their whereabouts.
Citizens requiring assistance can contact the toll-free helpline 1070 or the control room on +91-9321587143. They can also email controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in to seek information.
Relatives have been asked to provide the name and mobile number of the missing persons, their current location or hotel in Nepal, travel details and a family contact number, wherever available. The information can also be submitted through the state’s online registration portal.
According to a preliminary situation update issued by the Nepal Tourism Board on August 26, 384 travellers — 291 foreign nationals (105 Indian nationals) and 93 Nepali nationals — were reported missing from the affected areas.
The Nepal flash flood has affected the Nepal-Tibet border region, disrupting roads and other infrastructure, complicating efforts to establish contact with tourists travelling through the area.
Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been in touch with those stuck in Nepal and that the immediate objective was to ensure their safe rescue.
“Our leader Eknath Shinde is in touch with people from Maharashtra who are stuck in Nepal. There is only one objective – to rescue them safely,” Shaina NC said.
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