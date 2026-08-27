Nepal flash flood: 80 from Maharashtra stranded, state sets up 24-hour helpline

An aerial view of flood affected Bhotekoshi river in Nepal where 80 from Maharashtra are stranded (PTI Photo)

The day after a massive flash flood swept through northern Nepal, burying villages and leaving at least 165 people dead, the Maharashtra government has set up a 24-hour control room and an online registration facility to trace people who may be stranded in the neighbouring country.

According to Maharashtra’s disaster management department, 80 tourists from across Maharashtra, including a group from Pune, are still stranded in Nepal.

“Of the 80 people from Maharashtra who are in Nepal, we have so far been able to contact four people from Jalgaon. They are safe and have informed us that more than 37 others with them are also safe. We are trying to establish contact with the remaining people,” said Girish Mahajan, Maharashtra’s Disaster Management Minister.