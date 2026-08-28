3 babies die at Rajawadi Hospital in one day; BMC orders probe

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Three neonatal deaths were reported in the maternity department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on Wednesday, August 26, prompting the civic body’s health committee to order an investigation into the deaths.
According to the hospital administration, two of the three cases involved intrauterine fetal deaths (IUFDs), while the third was a newborn who died two hours after birth.
Health Committee chairperson Harish Bhandirge visited Rajawadi Hospital on Thursday and sought details from hospital superintendent Dr Chandrakant Pawar, senior medical officer Dr Bharti Rajulwala and doctors involved in the cases.
He said the hospital administration had been asked to conduct an inquiry to establish the exact causes of the deaths and examine the medical care provided.
In the first case, a 37-week pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital. While the doctors could not detect fetal heart sounds during initial examination, an ultrasound later on showed an intrauterine fetal death. The hospital has said that there was no delay in examining the fetal heart.
In the second case, involving a 33-week pregnancy, the woman had gestational diabetes and hypertension, both of which are considered risk factors requiring regular antenatal monitoring. She was even asked to undergo regular follow-ups, but she did not for the next two weeks.
An ultrasound after her admission showed an intrauterine fetal death.
In the third case, a woman was admitted for labour induction due to post-datism. She was shifted to the operation theatre to undergo a caesarean section after doctors detected meconium-stained liquor.
The newborn developed bradycardia and was immediately resuscitated and shifted to the NICU. The baby, however, died around one-and-a-half to two hours later.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alleged medical negligence after the deaths were reported and demanded a probe, while questioning the functioning of the maternity department.
Warning of an agitation, party workers confronted the hospital administration and demanded action against those found responsible and registration of a case if negligence was established.
The hospital administration has, however, maintained that the necessary medical facilities were functional and that the three cases involved medical complications.
“An inquiry has been ordered. The exact reasons behind the deaths of the newborns/fetuses will emerge after the inquiry. The functioning of the maternity department, including the availability of medical facilities, equipment, manpower and emergency response, would be reviewed,” Bhandirge said.
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