3 babies die at Rajawadi Hospital in one day; BMC orders probe

Three neonatal deaths were reported in the maternity department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar on Wednesday, August 26, prompting the civic body’s health committee to order an investigation into the deaths.

According to the hospital administration, two of the three cases involved intrauterine fetal deaths (IUFDs), while the third was a newborn who died two hours after birth.

Health Committee chairperson Harish Bhandirge visited Rajawadi Hospital on Thursday and sought details from hospital superintendent Dr Chandrakant Pawar, senior medical officer Dr Bharti Rajulwala and doctors involved in the cases.

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He said the hospital administration had been asked to conduct an inquiry to establish the exact causes of the deaths and examine the medical care provided.