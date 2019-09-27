Nehru Science Centre: Now, see the power, properties of high-voltage current

Nehru Science Centre has started a unique facility for visitors on the lines of Deutsches Museum in Germany and Palais de la déccouverte in France.

At the facility, called ‘Sparkling High Voltage Demonstration’, spread over 1,300 sqft, visitors get to see from close range the power and properties of electric current through a spectacular display of sparks and sounds.

“Asking questions is fundamental to science. Mumbai often experiences lightning but its properties are not known to many. Our trains also run on high-voltage. We thought of demonstrating it through fascinating science experiments and we are the only museum in the country to have begun this facility,” said director Shivprasad Khened.

The star apparatus is ‘Tesla Coil’ that generates 1.5 million voltage, creating an effect akin to actual lightning. Placed near it is Faraday’s cage, from which visitors can see the dazzling display safely. “When high-frequency, high-voltage discharge from the large Tesla Coil strikes the cage, which is earthed, nothing happens to the living being inside even if he touches any part of the cage from inside,” explains Khened. The principle can be found on aeroplanes, where passengers are safe even if lightning strikes the aircraft, he said.

A high-voltage, step-up transformer, which increases the voltage to higher values, has been installed at the facility. It is otherwise used mainly in laboratories for testing purposes.

An apparatus called ‘horn gap’ displays an electric arc which moves upwards between two conductors. A similar equipment, ‘Jacob’s Ladder’, shows an arc striking between two electrodes at the shortest gap that rises up until it is extinguished giving it the feel of a ladder.

An exhibit called ‘Litchenberg figures’ showcases the formation of fractal patterns when high-voltage is applied to the ends of a thin piece of plywood. The facility was inaugurated last week by National Maritime Heritage Complex, Gandhinagar, Director General Vasant Shinde.