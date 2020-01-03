Nehru gave Maharashtra police its flag; honoured to oversee ceremony: CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Recalling the role of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the Raising Day ceremony of the Maharashtra Police, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday attended a first-of-its-kind parade to mark the day.

“Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru gave the Maharashtra Police its flag and today it is my honour to be seated as the guest, overseeing the first Maharashtra Police Raising Day parade,” said Thackeray, who, along with cabinet minister and son Aaditya, attended the 60th Raising Day ceremony at Marol on Thursday.

While the Maharashtra Police has celebrated the day in the past as well, this is the first time a parade was held on the occasion. Thackeray also performed the bhoomipujan for the construction of more than 400 houses for police personnel at Marol Police Training Centre.

The chief minister said he was one year old when Nehru gave the Maharashtra Police its flag in 1961. “While overseeing the event, it was pointed out that the Maharashtra Police’s flag was designed by V N Adarkar, a Kala Nagar resident, a locality where I stay to this day. He was also the first dean of J J School of Arts, where I studied. It made me realise how old my connection with the Maharashtra Police is,” he said.

The chief minister also said he had witnessed the contribution made by the police over the years, and now that he was in a “position of authority”, he would do everything possible for the force, from providing good houses to modern weapons. “While on duty, a policeman forgets whatever pressure and work stress he has, and he remains committed towards maintaining law and order and safety of all. Apart from training, weapons and various other facilities, the most important thing required by the police force is courage. I can proudly say that Maharashtra Police force has it,” Thackeray said.

At the event, attended by DGP Subodh Jaiswal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve among senior state police officers, Thackeray said, “The world is moving forward… challenges before the police force are big and the enemy, which is in front of us, has weapon and training. To tackle such challenges, whatever is best in the world will be provided to the Maharashtra Police. Our police force should be a step ahead of the enemy.”

While the parade was led by Mumbai DCP (Zone 7) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, the police band also performed on the occasion, followed by a skit on how the police security detail works while defending high security individuals. The skit drew the maximum applause. Principal of the training school, DCP Tushar Doshi, gave a vote of thanks. While interacting with the media after the event, Thackeray said he would do everything in his power to ensure that all police land that had been illegally encroached would be freed.

